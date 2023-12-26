Zaluzhny: Our troops still in northern part of Maryinka, but this settlement no longer exists

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, has said that today the Ukrainian wars are still in the northern part of Maryinka, but the withdrawal to the vicinity is not something resonant, it is war.

"Therefore, Maryinka, which has been holding on for almost two years, began street by street, then house by house, as of today, our troops are still in the northern part of it. Our troops have prepared a defensive line behind this settlement, but I can say that this settlement no longer exists," he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Zaluzhny noted that the occupiers are following the same methodology as in Bakhmut, "street by street, block by block is being destroyed."

"The fact that we have now retreated to the vicinity of Maryinka, and in some places we have already equipped positions beyond Maryinka. It seems to me that there is nothing in this that can cause such a public outcry as, let's say, a war. Unfortunately, it is like that," explained the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He stressed that Ukraine will defend its settlements as long as it has the strength to do so.

"Every piece of our land is precious to us. And whether it's Bakhmut or Avdiyivka, we will defend as much as we have the strength to do it. If there are not enough forces, we will see that it is better to save people, of course, we will make such a decision. And we will save people. And then we'll win it back. It will all depend on the situation. There is no need to do something around this that resembles a show from afar," said Zaluzhny.

According to him, today it is difficult to predict how many more losses the enemy needs to inflict in order for the war to stop.

"I believe that it is necessary to do this constantly, until the war ends, until the enemy refuses to conduct military operations against our country," Zaluzhny said.