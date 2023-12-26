Facts

20:36 26.12.2023

Zaluzhny: Our troops still in northern part of Maryinka, but this settlement no longer exists

2 min read
Zaluzhny: Our troops still in northern part of Maryinka, but this settlement no longer exists

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, has said that today the Ukrainian wars are still in the northern part of Maryinka, but the withdrawal to the vicinity is not something resonant, it is war.

"Therefore, Maryinka, which has been holding on for almost two years, began street by street, then house by house, as of today, our troops are still in the northern part of it. Our troops have prepared a defensive line behind this settlement, but I can say that this settlement no longer exists," he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Zaluzhny noted that the occupiers are following the same methodology as in Bakhmut, "street by street, block by block is being destroyed."

"The fact that we have now retreated to the vicinity of Maryinka, and in some places we have already equipped positions beyond Maryinka. It seems to me that there is nothing in this that can cause such a public outcry as, let's say, a war. Unfortunately, it is like that," explained the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He stressed that Ukraine will defend its settlements as long as it has the strength to do so.

"Every piece of our land is precious to us. And whether it's Bakhmut or Avdiyivka, we will defend as much as we have the strength to do it. If there are not enough forces, we will see that it is better to save people, of course, we will make such a decision. And we will save people. And then we'll win it back. It will all depend on the situation. There is no need to do something around this that resembles a show from afar," said Zaluzhny.

According to him, today it is difficult to predict how many more losses the enemy needs to inflict in order for the war to stop.

"I believe that it is necessary to do this constantly, until the war ends, until the enemy refuses to conduct military operations against our country," Zaluzhny said.

Tags: #maryinka #zaluzhny #front

MORE ABOUT

20:24 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny: I can assure you that 2024 will be different, we’re doing everything for this

Zaluzhny: I can assure you that 2024 will be different, we’re doing everything for this

20:20 26.12.2023
AFU Commander-in-Chief says he is dissatisfied with work of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, but mobilization tasks will be completed

AFU Commander-in-Chief says he is dissatisfied with work of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, but mobilization tasks will be completed

19:27 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny comments on proposal for rotations at front every six months

Zaluzhny comments on proposal for rotations at front every six months

18:03 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny about demobilization after 36 months of service: We hope there won't be escalation at front, we'll have someone to replace

Zaluzhny about demobilization after 36 months of service: We hope there won't be escalation at front, we'll have someone to replace

16:14 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny: We need shells, weapons, people, the rest carried out by relevant authorities

Zaluzhny: We need shells, weapons, people, the rest carried out by relevant authorities

15:44 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny: We agreed to keep two notions in our legislation – fit or unfit for military service

Zaluzhny: We agreed to keep two notions in our legislation – fit or unfit for military service

15:29 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny on mobilization of 400,000-500,000 people: Military command doesn't give request with specific figures

Zaluzhny on mobilization of 400,000-500,000 people: Military command doesn't give request with specific figures

20:42 21.12.2023
Zelensky urges to pay maximum attention to protection of frontline, frontline regions before Christmas

Zelensky urges to pay maximum attention to protection of frontline, frontline regions before Christmas

08:05 20.12.2023
Russian army didn’t achieve any victory in 2023 – Zelenskyy

Russian army didn’t achieve any victory in 2023 – Zelenskyy

21:20 19.12.2023
Zelenskyy evades question about his attitude to criticism of Zaluzhny by Mariana Bezuhla

Zelenskyy evades question about his attitude to criticism of Zaluzhny by Mariana Bezuhla

AD

HOT NEWS

Zaluzhny: I can assure you that 2024 will be different, we’re doing everything for this

AFU Commander-in-Chief says he is dissatisfied with work of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, but mobilization tasks will be completed

Zaluzhny comments on proposal for rotations at front every six months

Zaluzhny: We need shells, weapons, people, the rest carried out by relevant authorities

Zaluzhny on mobilization of 400,000-500,000 people: Military command doesn't give request with specific figures

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross joins project of Social Policy Ministry on social adaptation of veterans

Ukrainian Red Cross joins project of Social Policy Ministry on social adaptation of veterans

AFU General Staff: Aviation of defense forces carry out 17 strikes on enemy personnel, equipment over day

Zelenskyy talks to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Culture Ministry adds two Russians to list of persons threatening national security in 2023

SBU uses Sea Baby, Mamay sea drones for special operations in Black Sea

Decision to convene Intergovernmental Conference to be physical beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession – Ambassador Chentsov

Some 500 religious buildings destroyed or damaged in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale war – Yelensky

Southern Defense Forces: FPV drones in some areas beginning to replace enemy artillery

Southern Defense Forces: Over 330 guided bombs dropped by enemy from tactical aircraft in Dec

AD
AD
AD
AD