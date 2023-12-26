Zaluzhny on mobilization of 400,000-500,000 people: Military command doesn't give request with specific figures

The military command of Ukraine did not provide a request with certain figures on the number of people needed to mobilize, said Valeriy Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“To begin with, the military command did not make any request for any figures and the like. The military command continues to perform the functions of protecting its state, accordingly, it forms its own requests: requests for ammunition, weapons and human resources. This is being done on an ongoing basis, and in some kind of separate format, a separate event either for the Cabinet of Ministers or the Verkhovna Rada - we do not carry out this," Zaluzhny said on the telethon.