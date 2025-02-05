Interfax-Ukraine
Video
13:44 05.02.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host project presentation of draft reform on mobilization system - concept of introducing partial military service to make mobilization process in Ukraine more effective

1 min read
Interfax-Ukraine to host project presentation of draft reform on mobilization system - concept of introducing partial military service to make mobilization process in Ukraine more effective

On Thursday, February 6, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a project presentation of the draft reform on the mobilization system – a concept of introducing partial military service which will make mobilization process in Ukraine more effective.

The results of a mobilization survey and a study of the impact of disinformation and information-psychological operations on the mobilization process will be presented; the event is conducted by the InfoLight.UA Research and Analytical Group - a joint project of the NGO Foundation for the Promotion of Democracy and the Hans Seidel Foundation in Ukraine.

A study of motivations for mobilization was conducted by experts from the PRAXIS Center for Strategic Analysis, an analytical center for Strategic Development and Security Solutions.

Participants include author of the development, Ph.D. in applied mathematics and developer of artificial intelligence Oleksandr Ivanov; founder of the Active Group sociological company Andriy Yaremenko; Head of the InfoLight.UA Research and Analysis Group Yuriy Honcharenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires press accreditation until 17.00 on February 5 through the form: https://forms.office.com/e/3QVFUv7n9V.

 

Tags: #mobilization

MORE ABOUT

20:51 05.05.2025
President’s Office not considering lowering mobilization age to 18 years - Zelenskyy's adviser

President’s Office not considering lowering mobilization age to 18 years - Zelenskyy's adviser

12:59 18.04.2025
Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law, mobilization for another 90 days

Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law, mobilization for another 90 days

19:29 09.04.2025
SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

18:07 09.04.2025
SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

20:22 31.03.2025
EBA calls for faster development of digital solutions for correct display of data on military conscripts in Diia

EBA calls for faster development of digital solutions for correct display of data on military conscripts in Diia

12:09 06.02.2025
Inaction of authorities leads to critical situation with mobilization – experts

Inaction of authorities leads to critical situation with mobilization – experts

11:40 06.02.2025
Ukraine has potential to mobilize from 300,000 to 800,000 volunteers – study

Ukraine has potential to mobilize from 300,000 to 800,000 volunteers – study

19:05 16.01.2025
Rada committee proposes to allow farms with area of ​​up to 500 ha to reserve personnel

Rada committee proposes to allow farms with area of ​​up to 500 ha to reserve personnel

14:46 14.01.2025
TCK not endowed with law enforcement function, contribute to police officers during administrative detention of citizens - Major Kozak

TCK not endowed with law enforcement function, contribute to police officers during administrative detention of citizens - Major Kozak

14:30 14.01.2025
Men over 50 to be mobilized only for provision purposes – Kyiv’s Territorial Recruitment Centre

Men over 50 to be mobilized only for provision purposes – Kyiv’s Territorial Recruitment Centre

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'One in Three: How Ukrainian Nurse Lives and Works. Presentation of Study'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Ukraine in coordinate system of new world order’

The 17th Annual Kyiv Security Forum on May 8-9

Crisis of ‘old’ political forces and prospects for new Ukraine

Investments in Ukraine: Demining and Restoration of Affected Territories

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘VAT - trap for manufacturers: promises of State Tax Service, reality of ESB, policy of Economy Ministry’

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘Veterans’ Ministry wants to push illegal resolution on logging in Markhalivka forest via Cabinet for second time’

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Trump and vacuum of global security’

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainians’ attitude towards world countries in April 2025 - joint study by Active Group and Experts Club.'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Will Ukraine remain agrarian country with State Property Fund's claims to lands of National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine?'

AD
AD