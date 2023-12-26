Facts

12:58 26.12.2023

Tactical aviation destroys Russian landing ship Novocherkassk with cruise missiles – AFU

1 min read
Tactical aviation destroys Russian landing ship Novocherkassk with cruise missiles – AFU

The large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Novocherkassk in occupied Feodosia (Crimea) was attacked by cruise missiles, Speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat said.

Answering the question of what kind of weapons hit the Russian ship Novocherkassk, Ihnat said: "Winged."

"What can we specify here? We don't have many of these weapons in our arsenal that our partners gave us," he said on Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Ihnat said Ukraine is armed with Storm Shadow and Scalp missiles.

He said videos published on the Internet indicate the power of the explosion and detonation, so after this "it is extremely difficult for a ship to survive."

"Since these are no longer missiles: it's the ammunition that exploded. We'll find out later what exactly was there - whether it was 'martyrs' or ammunition," the speaker said.

Earlier, commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk said as a result of a military operation, Novocherkassk large landing ship from the Russian fleet has been destroyed.

Tags: #ship #black_sea

MORE ABOUT

16:53 26.12.2023
SBU uses Sea Baby, Mamay sea drones for special operations in Black Sea

SBU uses Sea Baby, Mamay sea drones for special operations in Black Sea

13:51 26.12.2023
British Defense Secretary: Over past four months 20% of Russia's Black Sea Fleet been destroyed

British Defense Secretary: Over past four months 20% of Russia's Black Sea Fleet been destroyed

12:41 26.12.2023
France hands over second pilot ship to Ukraine to help export grains

France hands over second pilot ship to Ukraine to help export grains

11:33 02.12.2023
Russia puts four ships on combat duty in Black Sea, no Kalibr carriers – Ukrainian Navy

Russia puts four ships on combat duty in Black Sea, no Kalibr carriers – Ukrainian Navy

20:31 23.11.2023
Asymmetric solutions defeat Russian Black Sea Fleet - Umerov at Council of Defense Ministers of South-Eastern Europe

Asymmetric solutions defeat Russian Black Sea Fleet - Umerov at Council of Defense Ministers of South-Eastern Europe

11:43 18.11.2023
Bulk carrier Georgia S stumbles upon sea mine off Ukraine's coast – Reuters

Bulk carrier Georgia S stumbles upon sea mine off Ukraine's coast – Reuters

14:56 16.11.2023
Zelenskyy calls for restart and activation of Black Sea economic cooperation

Zelenskyy calls for restart and activation of Black Sea economic cooperation

10:59 08.11.2023
Russia puts three missile carriers into Black Sea with total salvo of 24 Kalibr missiles – Defense Forces

Russia puts three missile carriers into Black Sea with total salvo of 24 Kalibr missiles – Defense Forces

10:21 01.11.2023
Zelenskyy: When we add even more security to Black Sea, Russia will lose any opportunities to extend its influence to other countries

Zelenskyy: When we add even more security to Black Sea, Russia will lose any opportunities to extend its influence to other countries

19:10 31.10.2023
Zelenskyy, Bulgarian PM discuss ways to ensure security in Black Sea region

Zelenskyy, Bulgarian PM discuss ways to ensure security in Black Sea region

AD

HOT NEWS

Zaluzhny: Our troops still in northern part of Maryinka, but this settlement no longer exists

Zaluzhny: I can assure you that 2024 will be different, we’re doing everything for this

AFU Commander-in-Chief says he is dissatisfied with work of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, but mobilization tasks will be completed

Zaluzhny comments on proposal for rotations at front every six months

Zaluzhny: We need shells, weapons, people, the rest carried out by relevant authorities

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross joins project of Social Policy Ministry on social adaptation of veterans

AFU General Staff: Aviation of defense forces carry out 17 strikes on enemy personnel, equipment over day

Zelenskyy talks to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Zaluzhny: Our troops still in northern part of Maryinka, but this settlement no longer exists

Zaluzhny: I can assure you that 2024 will be different, we’re doing everything for this

AFU Commander-in-Chief says he is dissatisfied with work of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, but mobilization tasks will be completed

Zaluzhny comments on proposal for rotations at front every six months

Culture Ministry adds two Russians to list of persons threatening national security in 2023

Zaluzhny about demobilization after 36 months of service: We hope there won't be escalation at front, we'll have someone to replace

Zaluzhny: We need shells, weapons, people, the rest carried out by relevant authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD