Tactical aviation destroys Russian landing ship Novocherkassk with cruise missiles – AFU

The large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Novocherkassk in occupied Feodosia (Crimea) was attacked by cruise missiles, Speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat said.

Answering the question of what kind of weapons hit the Russian ship Novocherkassk, Ihnat said: "Winged."

"What can we specify here? We don't have many of these weapons in our arsenal that our partners gave us," he said on Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Ihnat said Ukraine is armed with Storm Shadow and Scalp missiles.

He said videos published on the Internet indicate the power of the explosion and detonation, so after this "it is extremely difficult for a ship to survive."

"Since these are no longer missiles: it's the ammunition that exploded. We'll find out later what exactly was there - whether it was 'martyrs' or ammunition," the speaker said.

Earlier, commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk said as a result of a military operation, Novocherkassk large landing ship from the Russian fleet has been destroyed.