Zhovkva confident in financial support of Ukraine from EU

The European Union will decide early next year on providing assistance to Ukraine, Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva is sure.

"There is confidence. There is a political solution. The amount that we all know about, EUR 50 billion, will be allocated to Ukraine. There are peculiarities in technology. Why was this decision postponed to the informal meeting of the European Council on February 1? As far as I understand, the leaders failed to write out the tools," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"There are several options. For example, in terms of using the joint budget of the European Union. In the same place, it is not only about Ukraine – these are changes to the budget of the European Union. This is the first option. If it fails, there is another option – bilateral agreements. The work of the donor platform continues, for example, where our officials work together with the European Commission. I am sure that the solution will be technologically advanced, this money will appear very soon," Zhovkva said.