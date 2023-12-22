Facts

19:18 22.12.2023

Biden gives Treasury additional tools for limiting import of certain Russian goods including diamonds

1 min read
Biden gives Treasury additional tools for limiting import of certain Russian goods including diamonds

U.S. President Joe Biden has signed a decree allowing the Department of the Treasury to limit the import of certain Russian goods even if processed in a third country, the Department's website stated on Friday.

"This also authorizes Treasury to prohibit the importation of products that have been processed or substantially transformed in third countries, such as Russian seafood and diamond products. The expanded import prohibitions will be active once determinations are made naming covered goods," the statement said.

It is permitted to ban products mined and manufactured partly or wholly in Russia, the White House website said. In the case of fish, it is permitted to ban fish caught in waters under Russian jurisdiction.

Using its new powers, the Treasury already decided to ban the import of salmon, cod, pollock and crabs caught in Russia, the Treasury said.

Tags: #russia #usa #trade #restrictions

