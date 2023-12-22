Facts

17:10 22.12.2023

Ukraine introduces seven more NATO standards in two months

2 min read
Ukraine introduces seven more NATO standards in two months

During the period of November-December, the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine introduced seven more NATO standards as part of reforms aimed at compatibility with member states of the Alliance, the Defense Ministry said.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to pursue reforms in order to meet compatibility standards with NATO member states. During November-December 2023, seven more Alliance standards were introduced in the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Defense Ministry said in its press release on Friday.

"Among them are standards for navigation and hydrographic support, the conduct of combat operations, the quality of fuels and lubricants, and the training of the Naval Forces in communications," the Defense Ministry said.

According to the statement, to date, some 301 NATO standards have been introduced into the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine: some 181 within the Ukraine-NATO Partnership Goals (primary standards of the Alliance) and 116 on an initiative basis, which are being implemented by Ukraine outside the Partnership Goals.

"In total, the Alliance has 1,135 standards. More than a quarter of the total (26.5%) has already been implemented in the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Defense Ministry said in the statement.

Tags: #ukraine #nato

MORE ABOUT

19:54 22.12.2023
Japan to be able to export several dozen Patriot missiles to USA for Ukraine

Japan to be able to export several dozen Patriot missiles to USA for Ukraine

19:35 22.12.2023
Ukraine, Moldova to receive funding for transport infrastructure under EC agreement

Ukraine, Moldova to receive funding for transport infrastructure under EC agreement

21:12 21.12.2023
EC to pay Ukraine last EUR1.5 bln of EU's EUR18 bln macro-financial assistance for 2023

EC to pay Ukraine last EUR1.5 bln of EU's EUR18 bln macro-financial assistance for 2023

18:45 21.12.2023
Netherlands allocates EUR102 mln to Ukraine as part of first aid package for 2024

Netherlands allocates EUR102 mln to Ukraine as part of first aid package for 2024

16:22 21.12.2023
Finland to provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance worth EUR 106 mln

Finland to provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance worth EUR 106 mln

11:52 21.12.2023
Macron pledges to continue helping Ukraine

Macron pledges to continue helping Ukraine

19:23 20.12.2023
White House hopes Congress to approve military aid to Ukraine in early Jan

White House hopes Congress to approve military aid to Ukraine in early Jan

09:58 20.12.2023
Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

20:54 18.12.2023
Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic to receive EUR 65 mln from EU to support Ukrainian refugees

Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic to receive EUR 65 mln from EU to support Ukrainian refugees

14:11 18.12.2023
UK conducts its first trade mission to Ukraine

UK conducts its first trade mission to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Poland, Ukraine have serious opportunities in joint defense production

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Defense Ministry: We're preparing decisions on issues of motivation, determining service periods, replenishment of Defense Forces

Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector

Biden signs executive order authorizing sanctions on banks facilitating Russian military industry

Ihnat on downed Russian Su-34: It's one of newest aircraft

LATEST

Danilov on downed Russian Su-34s: Hunt for them been going on for long time

Zelenskyy: Poland, Ukraine have serious opportunities in joint defense production

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Defense Ministry: We're preparing decisions on issues of motivation, determining service periods, replenishment of Defense Forces

Police initiate over 105,000 cases of war crimes by Russia – Interior Minister

PM calls on diplomats in 2024, among other things, to work to attract assistance for humanitarian demining, fortifications

Biden gives Treasury additional tools for limiting import of certain Russian goods including diamonds

Ukraine Community Recovery Fund to allocate $4.6 mln to support Sumy region

Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector

Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector

EU, Ukraine agree on updated TEN-T indicative maps

AD
AD
AD
AD