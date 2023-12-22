Ukraine introduces seven more NATO standards in two months

During the period of November-December, the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine introduced seven more NATO standards as part of reforms aimed at compatibility with member states of the Alliance, the Defense Ministry said.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to pursue reforms in order to meet compatibility standards with NATO member states. During November-December 2023, seven more Alliance standards were introduced in the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Defense Ministry said in its press release on Friday.

"Among them are standards for navigation and hydrographic support, the conduct of combat operations, the quality of fuels and lubricants, and the training of the Naval Forces in communications," the Defense Ministry said.

According to the statement, to date, some 301 NATO standards have been introduced into the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine: some 181 within the Ukraine-NATO Partnership Goals (primary standards of the Alliance) and 116 on an initiative basis, which are being implemented by Ukraine outside the Partnership Goals.

"In total, the Alliance has 1,135 standards. More than a quarter of the total (26.5%) has already been implemented in the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Defense Ministry said in the statement.