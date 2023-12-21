Facts

20:34 21.12.2023

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with members of the government on Thursday on the continuation of financial support from the European Union at a sufficient level for the next four years.

“I have had a rather extensive and substantive meeting with government officials regarding our work with the European Union to ensure that financial support for Ukraine continues at a sufficient level for the next four years. The Prime Minister, the First Deputy Prime Minister, and ministers were present. We discussed the details and specific decisions needed,” he said in a video address.

He stressed that “we are working as actively as possible to guarantee stability for our country and resilience in all its institutions, in all systems and functions of the state. And this will be achieved.”

The Head of State thanked everyone who ensures the realization of the state interests of Ukraine not only by fair, but also by detailed actions.

