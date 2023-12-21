Finland to provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance worth EUR 106 mln

Finland will provide Ukraine with a new package of defense assistance worth EUR 106 million, Ministry of Defense has announced.

"Finland supplies Ukraine with new models of defense equipment. The decision on this was made by President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö on December 21 at the suggestion of the Government. This is the 21st delivery of defense equipment from Finland to Ukraine. It is estimated that the replacement of the equipment included in this batch will cost Finland about EUR 106 million," the Finnish Defense Ministry said on its website.