Rada legalizes medical cannabis

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has legalized medical cannabis and provided the opportunity to use medical preparations containing hemp (Cannabis) for the treatment of cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder.

As Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction, reported, for bill No. 7457 on regulating the circulation of hemp plants (Cannabis) for medical, industrial purposes, scientific and scientific-technical activities to create conditions for expanding patient access to the necessary treatment of cancer and post-traumatic stress disorders received as a result of the wars, a total of 248 MPs voted at the plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

The bill creates regulatory conditions for the legal limited circulation and use of cannabis, its resin, extracts and tinctures for medical, industrial purposes, scientific and technical activities.

The law comes into force six months after its promulgation.