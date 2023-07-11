Facts

16:53 11.07.2023

Use of medical cannabis for medicinal purposes is intl practice – Veterans Ministry

2 min read
Use of medical cannabis for medicinal purposes is intl practice – Veterans Ministry

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs supports Bill No. 7457 on regulating the circulation of cannabis plants for medical, scientific and industrial purposes.

"Granting permission for the controlled production and use of medical cannabis in Ukraine would be a manifestation of humanity to citizens experiencing constant mental, physical or phantom pain," the ministry's press service said.

The ministry noted that during the period of Russia's large-scale military invasion of the territory of Ukraine, the need for the use of medical cannabis by servicemen who received serious bodily injuries, in particular, lost limbs or suffered post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), became critical.

"Ukraine as a civilized state should develop clear rules for the production and circulation of cannabis for medical purposes, as such leading countries as Finland, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Great Britain, Slovakia and others did. At the same time, it is very important to regulate a clear procedure for monitoring and accounting of plant producers in order to transfer them to further work to pharmacists and scientists," the Ministry of Veterans Affairs said.

The ministry stressed that this is what the draft law No. 7457 "On regulating the circulation of cannabis plants for medical, industrial purposes, scientific and scientific-technical activities to create conditions for expanding patients' access to the necessary treatment of oncological diseases and post-traumatic stress disorders resulting from the war" proposes.

Tags: #cannabis #veterans_ministry

