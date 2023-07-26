Press Conferences

14:54 26.07.2023

Over third of Ukrainians support medical cannabis legalization – poll

2 min read

KYIV. July 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – More than a third of Ukrainians (35%) support the legalization of drugs based on plants of the hemp genus (Cannabis), according to a poll by the Razumkov Center sociological service, presented at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

As the results of the opinion poll show, the parts of supporters and opponents of such an initiative do not differ statistically significantly some 35% of citizens support it, and 37% do not support it.

However, the higher the educational level of the respondents, the more often they support the legalization of medical cannabis (from 26% among those with secondary or incomplete secondary education to 42% among those with higher education).

In addition, the younger the respondents, the more likely they are to support the legalization of medical cannabis. Thus, from 23% among those who are 60 years old and over, to 48% among those who are under 30 years old. This initiative is supported by the relative majority of representatives of the younger groups (under 40 years old), which is opposed by the relative majority of those who are 50 and over.

On July 5 to July 11, 2023, the Razumkov Center social service has conducted a face-to-face poll titled "Citizens' assessment of situation in country, trust in social institutions, politicians, officials and public figures" in all regions of Ukraine (with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson regions, Crimea and territories where hostilities continue).

A total of 2017 respondents were interviewed, the theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

The poll has been conducted within the MATRA Program project funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ukraine.

