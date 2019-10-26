March for legalization of medical cannabis held in center of Kyiv

The Hemp March of Freedom 2019 was held in the center of Kyiv on Saturday in support of legalization of medical cannabis.

According to information on Facebook, the march began at the building of the government, then its participants walked through the government quarter to the Verkhovna Rada building, where they voiced their demands, in particular regarding the urgent introduction and consideration of the bill on medical cannabis.

According to the organizers, the matter concerns vital assistance for almost 2 million patients who cannot receive effective treatment due to a lack of appropriate legal guarantees. Among them are more than 20,000 children with pharmacologically resistant forms of epilepsy, hundreds of thousands of cancer patients, more than 100,000 palliative patients, as well as tens of thousands of war veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The event was attended by the public organizations "Bridge," "Veterans for Medical Cannabis," "Athena. Women against Cancer," "Students for Freedom," "Unified Experience," "Drug Policy" and others.