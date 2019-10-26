Facts

17:41 26.10.2019

March for legalization of medical cannabis held in center of Kyiv

1 min read

The Hemp March of Freedom 2019 was held in the center of Kyiv on Saturday in support of legalization of medical cannabis.

According to information on Facebook, the march began at the building of the government, then its participants walked through the government quarter to the Verkhovna Rada building, where they voiced their demands, in particular regarding the urgent introduction and consideration of the bill on medical cannabis.

According to the organizers, the matter concerns vital assistance for almost 2 million patients who cannot receive effective treatment due to a lack of appropriate legal guarantees. Among them are more than 20,000 children with pharmacologically resistant forms of epilepsy, hundreds of thousands of cancer patients, more than 100,000 palliative patients, as well as tens of thousands of war veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The event was attended by the public organizations "Bridge," "Veterans for Medical Cannabis," "Athena. Women against Cancer," "Students for Freedom," "Unified Experience," "Drug Policy" and others.

Tags: #cannabis #medical
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:57 21.03.2019
Parliament's human rights committee develops bill on legalizing medical cannabis

Parliament's human rights committee develops bill on legalizing medical cannabis

15:52 10.09.2018
Gontareva's son seeks to present medical startup in Nov

Gontareva's son seeks to present medical startup in Nov

18:06 28.12.2017
More than 500,000 persons made online appointment at doctor's in 2017 as part of medical reform

More than 500,000 persons made online appointment at doctor's in 2017 as part of medical reform

17:25 31.10.2017
Medical reform actualizes issues of proven effectiveness and bioequivalence of medicines - expert

Medical reform actualizes issues of proven effectiveness and bioequivalence of medicines - expert

17:19 31.10.2017
Medical reform could change demand for some drugs – expert

Medical reform could change demand for some drugs – expert

18:21 19.10.2017
Government to set up group to implement medical reform

Government to set up group to implement medical reform

12:46 19.10.2017
Rada passes medical reform bill

Rada passes medical reform bill

11:46 21.03.2017
Medical reform law should be adopted before end of May – Suprun

Medical reform law should be adopted before end of May – Suprun

12:17 11.11.2016
Budget to earmark UAH 477 mln to Health Ministry's specialized medical institutions in 2017

Budget to earmark UAH 477 mln to Health Ministry's specialized medical institutions in 2017

15:00 26.09.2016
Groysman supports development of multi-level healthcare system in Ukraine

Groysman supports development of multi-level healthcare system in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky replaces head of Luhansk Regional State Administration

Zelensky communicates with military, local residents in Zolote – press service

Ukrainians from diaspora should be allowed dual citizenship – Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba

Ukraine plans to open innovations office in Jerusalem – Foreign Minister

Ukraine ready for dialogue in PACE, but not for compromises on territorial integrity – Razumkov

LATEST

Ukraine needs to seek MAP to NATO from allies –Deputy Foreign Minister Bozhok

Zelensky replaces head of Luhansk Regional State Administration

Zelensky communicates with military, local residents in Zolote – press service

Ukrainians from diaspora should be allowed dual citizenship – Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba

Sushchenko urges journalists to be more careful with topic of political prisoners

Budget for 2020 should include compensation for those who lost housing due to Russian aggression – Holos

Rada profile committee developing new bill on media in Ukraine – Poturayev

Ukraine plans to open innovations office in Jerusalem – Foreign Minister

Ukraine ready for dialogue in PACE, but not for compromises on territorial integrity – Razumkov

Supreme Court calling on Zelensky to veto law on activities of self-government judicial bodies

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD