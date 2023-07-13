Facts

14:11 13.07.2023

Rada adopts bill on medical cannabis at first reading

2 min read
Rada adopts bill on medical cannabis at first reading

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted at first reading bill No. 7457 on regulating the circulation of plants of the hemp genus (Cannabis) for medical, scientific and industrial purposes.

Its adoption as a basis was supported by 268 MPs at the plenary session on Thursday, Co-chair of the European Solidarity faction Iryna Heraschenko said.

"The long-suffering bill on medical cannabis was adopted at first reading. It was supported by 268 MPs, including part of the European Solidarity faction. I also voted in favor, although there are many issues about the bill and it needs finalization at second reading," she said in the Telegram channel.

The parliamentarian said this law should help in the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder, reduce pain in cancer, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease and other conditions.

"Unfortunately, this bill is not so much about medicine, but about the industrial cultivation of cannabis and the government's corruption schemes regarding permits and the development of huge financial flows. Our faction will submit amendments, finalize the bill for second reading so that the emphasis is on medicine and pain relief, and not on industrial cultivation," the parliamentarian said.

According to the explanatory note, the bill proposes to create regulatory conditions for the legal limited circulation of cannabis, cannabis resin, cannabis extracts and tinctures for the purposes specified by law, in particular, for their use in medical, industrial purposes, scientific, scientific and technical activities, as well as its varieties in certain areas of activity.

The government considers it necessary to resolve issues related to the organization of activities at each stage of such appeal, including operations for the import, export, transportation through the territory of Ukraine, storage and sale of cannabis, to help improve the level and quality of medical care for the population by ensuring the realization of the right to health care using more effective medicines and treatments, in particular in the field of palliative medicine, which, among other things, are based on symptomatic treatment, namely pain relief.

Tags: #bill #cannabis

MORE ABOUT

16:53 11.07.2023
Use of medical cannabis for medicinal purposes is intl practice – Veterans Ministry

Use of medical cannabis for medicinal purposes is intl practice – Veterans Ministry

20:25 30.05.2023
Rada amends law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

Rada amends law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

21:07 29.05.2023
Rada adopts bill on insurance of ECA investments against war risks

Rada adopts bill on insurance of ECA investments against war risks

21:02 01.05.2023
President submits to Rada bills on extension of martial law, mobilization

President submits to Rada bills on extension of martial law, mobilization

20:31 24.02.2023
Rada adopts law on transparency in defense procurement

Rada adopts law on transparency in defense procurement

18:19 24.01.2023
Ukrainian patients', human rights and veterans' organizations demand legalization of cannabis-based medicines

Ukrainian patients', human rights and veterans' organizations demand legalization of cannabis-based medicines

14:23 24.01.2023
Ukrainian patients', human rights and veterans' organizations demand legalization of cannabis-based medicines

Ukrainian patients', human rights and veterans' organizations demand legalization of cannabis-based medicines

20:16 12.01.2023
Rada at first reading adopts draft law changing conditions of functioning of OSAGO market

Rada at first reading adopts draft law changing conditions of functioning of OSAGO market

11:07 02.12.2022
Ukrainian govt to introduce bill on impossibility of activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russia in Ukraine

Ukrainian govt to introduce bill on impossibility of activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russia in Ukraine

13:06 01.12.2022
NACP recommends revising bill on urban planning reform

NACP recommends revising bill on urban planning reform

AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

Ukraine to receive over EUR 1.5 bln of military assistance from partners – Reznikov on results of NATO Summit

Ukraine already gets cluster munitions from USA – Tarnavsky

Zelenskyy: Victory in war with Russia is main goal for Ukraine, opening possibility of NATO membership

Air Defense eliminate 20 out of 20 Shahed drones, two Kalibr missiles

LATEST

Two children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territory – Lubinets

Defense forces inflict six strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

Residents of occupied Henychesk district, refusing to obtain Russian citizenship, forcibly deported to Russia – AFU General Staff

Invaders fire 487 shells at Kherson region, there’re victims – Regional Military Administration head

AFU kills 510 occupiers over day

Humanitarian aid must be protected – statement by UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine

Ukraine to receive over EUR 1.5 bln of military assistance from partners – Reznikov on results of NATO Summit

Supreme Court Chairman: Some 99% of Russia's war crimes to be tried by Ukrainian courts

Ukrainian defense forces continue to advance gradually in Melitopol, Berdiansk directions

AD
AD
AD
AD