Rada adopts bill on medical cannabis at first reading

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted at first reading bill No. 7457 on regulating the circulation of plants of the hemp genus (Cannabis) for medical, scientific and industrial purposes.

Its adoption as a basis was supported by 268 MPs at the plenary session on Thursday, Co-chair of the European Solidarity faction Iryna Heraschenko said.

"The long-suffering bill on medical cannabis was adopted at first reading. It was supported by 268 MPs, including part of the European Solidarity faction. I also voted in favor, although there are many issues about the bill and it needs finalization at second reading," she said in the Telegram channel.

The parliamentarian said this law should help in the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder, reduce pain in cancer, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease and other conditions.

"Unfortunately, this bill is not so much about medicine, but about the industrial cultivation of cannabis and the government's corruption schemes regarding permits and the development of huge financial flows. Our faction will submit amendments, finalize the bill for second reading so that the emphasis is on medicine and pain relief, and not on industrial cultivation," the parliamentarian said.

According to the explanatory note, the bill proposes to create regulatory conditions for the legal limited circulation of cannabis, cannabis resin, cannabis extracts and tinctures for the purposes specified by law, in particular, for their use in medical, industrial purposes, scientific, scientific and technical activities, as well as its varieties in certain areas of activity.

The government considers it necessary to resolve issues related to the organization of activities at each stage of such appeal, including operations for the import, export, transportation through the territory of Ukraine, storage and sale of cannabis, to help improve the level and quality of medical care for the population by ensuring the realization of the right to health care using more effective medicines and treatments, in particular in the field of palliative medicine, which, among other things, are based on symptomatic treatment, namely pain relief.