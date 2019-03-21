Facts

12:57 21.03.2019

Parliament's human rights committee develops bill on legalizing medical cannabis

2 min read
Parliament's human rights committee develops bill on legalizing medical cannabis

The human rights committee of the Verkhovna Rada together with social organizations has developed a draft law on legalizing cannabis for medical and scientific purposes, representative of the Ukrainian Association of Medical Cannabis Hennadiy Shabas said at a press conference in Kyiv.

"After the petition for legalizing medical cannabis received the 25,000 signatures, the parliament's human rights committee reviewed the issue. They said they had prepared a draft law and asked us for help. This issue will be resolved in any event. I think we will have a law this year," he said.

In turn, Medical Director of the Farmak pharmaceutical company (Kyiv) Vitaliy Usenko said Ukrainian pharmaceutical developers are ready to develop products based on medical cannabis.

"If there are amendments to Ukraine's legislation, then it will be possible [to develop medicines on the basis of medical cannabis]. We are able to develop these products and introduce them in clinical practice. They will be herbal products," he said.

As reported, a petition for legalizing medical cannabis placed on the parliament's website over 42 days garnered the 25,000 signatures required for consideration.

The petition, which was registered on January 30, called for legislation to regulate access for patients to products with cannabis to treat chronic ailments, epilepsy, anorexia, post-traumatic stress disorder, immune deficiency illnesses, arthritis and rheumatism, among other ailments.

Tags: #law #cannabis #verkhovna_rada #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:23 21.03.2019
U.S. Embassy closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank

U.S. Embassy closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank

16:39 21.03.2019
Avakov, Ambassador Yovanovitch discuss ways to prevent provocations at polling stations on Election Day

Avakov, Ambassador Yovanovitch discuss ways to prevent provocations at polling stations on Election Day

16:39 21.03.2019
Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

14:55 21.03.2019
Uber launches Uber Green service in Kyiv offering rides in electric cars

Uber launches Uber Green service in Kyiv offering rides in electric cars

14:53 21.03.2019
Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

12:36 21.03.2019
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

11:35 21.03.2019
SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

10:25 21.03.2019
Lutsenko says U.S. ambassador to Ukraine gave him list of persons who should not be investigated

Lutsenko says U.S. ambassador to Ukraine gave him list of persons who should not be investigated

10:21 21.03.2019
Stoltenberg: We do not intend to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe

Stoltenberg: We do not intend to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe

09:40 21.03.2019
Transport companies of Ukraine reduce passenger traffic by 6% in Jan-Feb

Transport companies of Ukraine reduce passenger traffic by 6% in Jan-Feb

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

PGO Chief Lutsenko's allegations regarding Ambassador Yovanovitch untrue, attempt to smear her reputation – Representative of U.S. State Dept.

Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

Russia's threats to target NATO member states are unacceptable

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

LATEST

Police register about 500 reports on likely bribery of voters since start of presidential election campaign

PGO Chief Lutsenko's allegations regarding Ambassador Yovanovitch untrue, attempt to smear her reputation – Representative of U.S. State Dept.

Russia's threats to target NATO member states are unacceptable

ICRC sends 140 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

Poroshenko should either receive confirmation of Lutsenko's statement about Yovanovitch's list or sack Lutsenko – Syroyid

Kyiv imposes sanctions on State Duma Speaker Volodin

Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against legal entities, individuals involved in Russian aggression in relation to Crimea and Donbas

Moskalkova satisfied with Ukrainian court ruling on Vyshinsky's lawyer appeal

Ukraine takes 60 convicts from ORLO – Denisova

Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV successfully completes test flight in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD