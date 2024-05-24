Govt authorizes use of cannabis for educational purposes, scientific and technical activities, production of medicines for use in medical practice

The Cabinet of Ministers has included cannabis in the list of plants whose use is permitted for educational, educational, scientific, and scientific-technical purposes, as well as for the production of narcotic drugs and medicinal products for further use in medical practice.

As reported by the Cabinet representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on his Telegram channel, the decision was made at the government meeting on Friday.

In particular, cannabis, cannabis resin, cannabis extracts and tinctures have been removed from the list of especially dangerous narcotic drugs whose use is prohibited, and tetrahydrocannabinol has been removed from the list of dangerous psychotropic substances whose use is prohibited.

At the same time, they have been included in the list of plants containing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances whose use is permitted for educational, educational, scientific, and scientific-technical purposes, as well as for the production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and medicinal products for further use in medical practice.

It has been determined that these changes will come into effect on August 16, 2024, and it has also been established that as of February 16, 2027, the maximum allowable concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol in dried hemp straw for industrial purposes does not exceed 0.3%.