Facts

20:37 24.05.2024

Govt authorizes use of cannabis for educational purposes, scientific and technical activities, production of medicines for use in medical practice

2 min read
Govt authorizes use of cannabis for educational purposes, scientific and technical activities, production of medicines for use in medical practice

The Cabinet of Ministers has included cannabis in the list of plants whose use is permitted for educational, educational, scientific, and scientific-technical purposes, as well as for the production of narcotic drugs and medicinal products for further use in medical practice.

As reported by the Cabinet representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on his Telegram channel, the decision was made at the government meeting on Friday.

In particular, cannabis, cannabis resin, cannabis extracts and tinctures have been removed from the list of especially dangerous narcotic drugs whose use is prohibited, and tetrahydrocannabinol has been removed from the list of dangerous psychotropic substances whose use is prohibited.

At the same time, they have been included in the list of plants containing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances whose use is permitted for educational, educational, scientific, and scientific-technical purposes, as well as for the production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and medicinal products for further use in medical practice.

It has been determined that these changes will come into effect on August 16, 2024, and it has also been established that as of February 16, 2027, the maximum allowable concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol in dried hemp straw for industrial purposes does not exceed 0.3%.

Tags: #used #official #cannabis

MORE ABOUT

19:50 28.02.2024
UK Ministry of Defense: Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles is business of Ukrainian Armed Forces

UK Ministry of Defense: Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles is business of Ukrainian Armed Forces

19:25 27.02.2024
Russia illegally uses soundtrack to teaser of Ukrainian military drama Exchange - Film Agency

Russia illegally uses soundtrack to teaser of Ukrainian military drama Exchange - Film Agency

19:50 23.02.2024
Head of Defense Ministry's Dept, failing to declare UAH 14 mln assets, informed of suspicion – SBU

Head of Defense Ministry's Dept, failing to declare UAH 14 mln assets, informed of suspicion – SBU

20:05 15.02.2024
Zelenskyy signs law on legalization of medical cannabis

Zelenskyy signs law on legalization of medical cannabis

13:26 21.12.2023
Rada legalizes medical cannabis

Rada legalizes medical cannabis

18:56 12.10.2023
SBU notifies Azarov of new suspicion, exposes Kyiv district administration official who wrote propaganda speeches for him

SBU notifies Azarov of new suspicion, exposes Kyiv district administration official who wrote propaganda speeches for him

20:01 05.09.2023
Ukrainians in Aug register largest number of imported used foreign cars in one year without benefits

Ukrainians in Aug register largest number of imported used foreign cars in one year without benefits

20:29 29.08.2023
European Commission ready to propose use of frozen Russian assets

European Commission ready to propose use of frozen Russian assets

19:06 29.08.2023
European Commission ready to propose use of frozen Russian assets

European Commission ready to propose use of frozen Russian assets

14:54 26.07.2023
Over third of Ukrainians support medical cannabis legalization – poll

Over third of Ukrainians support medical cannabis legalization – poll

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian forces intensify operations in Kramatorsk axis during day – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv printing house attacked by Russia

UAH 4 bln to be allocated to prepare Kharkiv, its region for autumn-winter period – Zelenskyy's meeting

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KROPYVNYTSKYI - TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Zelenskyy: More efforts, determination of world leaders needed so that Russian terror finally loses

LATEST

AFU General Staff: 10 'trench electronic warfare' equipment already been certified, majority are Ukrainian-made

Russia holding over 400 Ukrainian women in captivity

In Sumy direction, defense is built effectively: there are enough forces, means to deter enemy in case of attack

Defense Ministry: Over 1 mln citizens update data through Reserve+

Hourly outage schedules on Saturday to be valid for only two evening hours

Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kharkiv on region's operational situation, preparations for heating season

Stefanchuk announces official start of Ukraine-Poland talks on security guarantees

Defense Ministry's procurement agencies to be able to use United24 funds for AFU's needs

Ukraine completes all four legislative steps to launch EU accession negotiations – Zhovkva

Biden likely to miss Global Peace Summit in Switzerland – media

AD
AD
AD
AD