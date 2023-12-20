Energoatom and Holtec will create JV to organize production complex for localization of equipment for SMRs

Energoatom and Holtec International are planning to create a joint venture to organize in Ukraine a production complex and a technology center for localizing equipment for small modular reactors (SMRs) of the American company.

According to Energoatom's Telegram report, the facility will house an engineering and design center, materials storage and component production facilities, as well as training facilities, including an SMR simulator.

It is expected that the production will create thousands of jobs for qualified Ukrainian personnel.

“The introduction of advanced technologies and the construction of modern Holtec production facilities in Ukraine will be of great importance for the post-war economic recovery of our country. Cooperation with Holtec gives Ukraine the opportunity to become a leader in the field of global nuclear energy,” Energoatom President Petro Kotin said.

"We believe that Ukraine has demonstrated its ability to build and operate a powerful nuclear facility despite the continuous barrage of Russian missiles. Therefore, the reconstruction of Ukraine can begin without waiting for the end of hostilities," said Holtec President and CEO Dr. Kris Singh.

As reported, in November 2022, Ukraine and the United States announced a project to build SMRs in Ukraine. In addition to generating electricity through SMRs and advanced electrolysis technologies, the country is also planning to produce pure hydrogen and ammonia.

In April 2023, Energoatom and Holtec entered into an agreement on cooperation in the deployment of SMRs, which provides for the construction of up to 20 SMR-160 light water reactors, with the implementation of the first pilot project and reaching the minimum adjustable reactor power and connection to the network by March 2029.

Holtec also announced plans to organize facilities in Ukraine for personnel training, transfer of necessary technologies, production and maintenance of equipment for SMRs. Ukrenergo has already recommended 16 thermal power plant sites where they can be located.