Facts

19:24 20.12.2023

Energoatom and Holtec will create JV to organize production complex for localization of equipment for SMRs

2 min read
Energoatom and Holtec will create JV to organize production complex for localization of equipment for SMRs

 Energoatom and Holtec International are planning to create a joint venture to organize in Ukraine a production complex and a technology center for localizing equipment for small modular reactors (SMRs) of the American company.

According to Energoatom's Telegram report, the facility will house an engineering and design center, materials storage and component production facilities, as well as training facilities, including an SMR simulator.

It is expected that the production will create thousands of jobs for qualified Ukrainian personnel.

“The introduction of advanced technologies and the construction of modern Holtec production facilities in Ukraine will be of great importance for the post-war economic recovery of our country. Cooperation with Holtec gives Ukraine the opportunity to become a leader in the field of global nuclear energy,” Energoatom President Petro Kotin said.

"We believe that Ukraine has demonstrated its ability to build and operate a powerful nuclear facility despite the continuous barrage of Russian missiles. Therefore, the reconstruction of Ukraine can begin without waiting for the end of hostilities," said Holtec President and CEO Dr. Kris Singh.

As reported, in November 2022, Ukraine and the United States announced a project to build SMRs in Ukraine. In addition to generating electricity through SMRs and advanced electrolysis technologies, the country is also planning to produce pure hydrogen and ammonia.

In April 2023, Energoatom and Holtec entered into an agreement on cooperation in the deployment of SMRs, which provides for the construction of up to 20 SMR-160 light water reactors, with the implementation of the first pilot project and reaching the minimum adjustable reactor power and connection to the network by March 2029.

Holtec also announced plans to organize facilities in Ukraine for personnel training, transfer of necessary technologies, production and maintenance of equipment for SMRs. Ukrenergo has already recommended 16 thermal power plant sites where they can be located.

 

Tags: #cooperation #energoatom #holtec

MORE ABOUT

11:23 20.12.2023
Energoatom head expects first Westinghouse AP1000 power unit to be launched at Khmelnytsky NPP in 2028-2029

Energoatom head expects first Westinghouse AP1000 power unit to be launched at Khmelnytsky NPP in 2028-2029

20:22 12.12.2023
This year Energoatom to cover entire volume of tariff compensation of UAH 121 bln for households – company head

This year Energoatom to cover entire volume of tariff compensation of UAH 121 bln for households – company head

09:57 08.12.2023
Ukraine completely replaces supplies of spares for nuclear reactors from Russia – Energoatom head

Ukraine completely replaces supplies of spares for nuclear reactors from Russia – Energoatom head

20:24 20.11.2023
Culture Ministry, UNESCO cooperate to estimate damage caused to media by war

Culture Ministry, UNESCO cooperate to estimate damage caused to media by war

18:05 14.11.2023
Rosatom forced to allow about 800 workers who refused to sign contracts with it to work at Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

Rosatom forced to allow about 800 workers who refused to sign contracts with it to work at Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

19:47 13.11.2023
National Cyber Security Coordination Center signs cooperation agreement with ENISA

National Cyber Security Coordination Center signs cooperation agreement with ENISA

19:07 07.11.2023
Ukraine to become part of Interreg Europe programme by late 2023 – Stefanishyna

Ukraine to become part of Interreg Europe programme by late 2023 – Stefanishyna

19:34 02.11.2023
Zelenskyy, Dutch Defense Minister discuss further support for strengthening defense capability

Zelenskyy, Dutch Defense Minister discuss further support for strengthening defense capability

19:12 18.10.2023
Zelenskyy, Macron discuss strengthening of air defense, long-range weapons, increase of Ukraine's naval capabilities

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss strengthening of air defense, long-range weapons, increase of Ukraine's naval capabilities

14:09 13.10.2023
Regional cooperation systems to help strengthen security on European continent – Zelenskyy

Regional cooperation systems to help strengthen security on European continent – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

CC declares unconstitutional restrictions on rights of those sentenced to life imprisonment to make short-term trips due to death of close relative

Ukraine doesn't send its soldiers to Gaza Strip – MFA

Kyivstar restores 100% of services - company president

Number of victims of evening shelling of Kherson increased to nine people – Military Administration

Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

LATEST

Action dedicated to Ukrainian children abducted by Russia held in New York

Foreign Ministries of Ukraine, 10 other countries create Tallinn mechanism on cybersecurity

White House hopes Congress to approve military aid to Ukraine in early Jan

Over past month, eWork project more than doubles issuance of micro-grants, cuts number of grants for processing

CC declares unconstitutional restrictions on rights of those sentenced to life imprisonment to make short-term trips due to death of close relative

Ukraine doesn't send its soldiers to Gaza Strip – MFA

European Commission launches three new initiatives to support Ukrainian researchers, innovators

Kyivstar restores 100% of services - company president

Kamyshin: figure for production of 1 mln Ukrainian drones announced by president in 2024 concerns only FPV drones

Kyivstar eliminates communication problems in west and south of Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD