Zelenskyy refuses to talk about details of offensive, defensive actions next year

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to talk about the details of offensive and defensive actions next year.

"I can't tell you about the goals. We had difficulties in the south because everyone around us was saying what our goals were … I'm sorry ... that I can't tell you, I can't tell you a single detail of our counteroffensive and defensive actions next year," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday, answering the question of what goals Ukraine intends to achieve at the front in the next 12 months.