Facts

21:36 19.12.2023

Zelenskyy refuses to talk about details of offensive, defensive actions next year

1 min read
Zelenskyy refuses to talk about details of offensive, defensive actions next year

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to talk about the details of offensive and defensive actions next year.

"I can't tell you about the goals. We had difficulties in the south because everyone around us was saying what our goals were … I'm sorry ... that I can't tell you, I can't tell you a single detail of our counteroffensive and defensive actions next year," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday, answering the question of what goals Ukraine intends to achieve at the front in the next 12 months.

Tags: #forecast #war #refusal

MORE ABOUT

14:58 18.12.2023
AFU curtailing number of operations due to lack of Western assistance – Tarnavsky

AFU curtailing number of operations due to lack of Western assistance – Tarnavsky

16:45 16.12.2023
Number of those ready for territorial concessions to Russia growing, majority of Ukrainians believe Ukraine should not give up its territories - KIIS

Number of those ready for territorial concessions to Russia growing, majority of Ukrainians believe Ukraine should not give up its territories - KIIS

15:48 16.12.2023
Russia continues to prepare for long-term war, occupation of new territories – ISW

Russia continues to prepare for long-term war, occupation of new territories – ISW

19:45 15.12.2023
Less than quarter of AmCham members in Ukraine expect war end in 2024

Less than quarter of AmCham members in Ukraine expect war end in 2024

17:23 15.12.2023
Yusov: Kremlin doesn't have plans to continue waging war in 2025

Yusov: Kremlin doesn't have plans to continue waging war in 2025

19:59 14.12.2023
Action plan for implementation of Kyiv Development Strategy until 2025 supplemented with measures to overcome consequences of Russian aggression – Kyiv Administration

Action plan for implementation of Kyiv Development Strategy until 2025 supplemented with measures to overcome consequences of Russian aggression – Kyiv Administration

15:32 13.12.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot lose, our state is only thing we have

Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot lose, our state is only thing we have

14:45 11.12.2023
Interior Minister at G7 ministers meeting: We record about 160 war crimes of Russia every day

Interior Minister at G7 ministers meeting: We record about 160 war crimes of Russia every day

19:42 01.12.2023
MP Yefymov confirms information about giving up his mandate

MP Yefymov confirms information about giving up his mandate

11:37 01.12.2023
Zelenskyy: War with Russia is in new stage as winter looms

Zelenskyy: War with Russia is in new stage as winter looms

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

If I get rid of my team, we will become weaker – Zelenskyy

Russian army didn’t achieve any victory in 2023 – Zelenskyy

Mobilization will cost Ukraine UAH 500 bln – Zelenskyy

Military propose to draft 450,000-500,000 people into army

LATEST

Zelenskyy: We will produce a million drones next year

Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

Kyivstar reports difficulties with voice service, its app in west and south of Ukraine

If I get rid of my team, we will become weaker – Zelenskyy

Russian army didn’t achieve any victory in 2023 – Zelenskyy

Mobilization will cost Ukraine UAH 500 bln – Zelenskyy

Military propose to draft 450,000-500,000 people into army

We’re trying to arrange meeting with Orban – Zelenskyy

War in Middle East has bad effect on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

If USA focuses on domestic politics after elections, it will have impact on war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD