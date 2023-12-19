Facts

20:20 19.12.2023

Romania helps Ukraine survive during Poland's blockade of food exports

2 min read
Romania helps Ukraine survive during Poland's blockade of food exports

Romania helped Ukraine survive during Poland's blockade of agricultural exports, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Thank God, smart Romania appeared and the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, just helped me. He helped our farmers survive. And he had such difficulties, he had strikers. I think he showed the manifestation of a strong man who said: "Values first, and then there are prices," Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The President noted that there is now a new government in Poland and expressed hope that the issue of the blockade of grain exports will be resolved.

"I had contact with President Duda, he congratulated me on our important holidays, and vice versa - I turned to him. We have leveled out this situation. New government. I will believe that the new government will unblock this whole blockade. It is artificial," he said.

As Zelenskyy noted, "you cannot politicize the grain issue when everything is blocked."

"Listen, from April to September it was very difficult, we lost hundreds of millions of dollars, we lost part of the crop, we lost every day. And every day our farmers asked me: "What? Our fields are mined, how can we at least take something out?" And that's what happened, and we began to lose political relations," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude to the Polish people for the support provided to Ukraine.

"But you understand: I'm not some kind of wuss, I'm defending the interests of my country during the war. I said: just let us take it out [grain], they didn't let us take it out. And it was wrong. It's just wrong," he said.

Tags: #help #export #romania #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

10:20 20.12.2023
Zelenskyy: We will produce a million drones next year

Zelenskyy: We will produce a million drones next year

09:58 20.12.2023
Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

09:35 20.12.2023
If I get rid of my team, we will become weaker – Zelenskyy

If I get rid of my team, we will become weaker – Zelenskyy

08:01 20.12.2023
We’re trying to arrange meeting with Orban – Zelenskyy

We’re trying to arrange meeting with Orban – Zelenskyy

08:00 20.12.2023
War in Middle East has bad effect on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

War in Middle East has bad effect on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

07:50 20.12.2023
Zelenskyy won’t sign law on mobilization of women, he may agree to reduce military age to 25 years

Zelenskyy won’t sign law on mobilization of women, he may agree to reduce military age to 25 years

19:51 19.12.2023
Assistance from USA to come very soon – Zelenskyy

Assistance from USA to come very soon – Zelenskyy

18:58 19.12.2023
Zelenskyy doesn’t agree that Ukraine can lose war

Zelenskyy doesn’t agree that Ukraine can lose war

13:51 19.12.2023
Zelenskyy: Diia app becomes public tool

Zelenskyy: Diia app becomes public tool

09:40 19.12.2023
Zelenskyy: EU 12th package of Russia-related sanctions to help reduce economic foundation of war

Zelenskyy: EU 12th package of Russia-related sanctions to help reduce economic foundation of war

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

If I get rid of my team, we will become weaker – Zelenskyy

Russian army didn’t achieve any victory in 2023 – Zelenskyy

Mobilization will cost Ukraine UAH 500 bln – Zelenskyy

Military propose to draft 450,000-500,000 people into army

LATEST

Kyivstar reports difficulties with voice service, its app in west and south of Ukraine

Russian army didn’t achieve any victory in 2023 – Zelenskyy

Mobilization will cost Ukraine UAH 500 bln – Zelenskyy

Military propose to draft 450,000-500,000 people into army

If USA focuses on domestic politics after elections, it will have impact on war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Prisoner exchange track slows down for specific reasons in Russia – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal backs expansion of Multilateral Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine

Italy to continue to help Ukraine in 2024 – govt’s decision

Zelenskyy, Prytula, Klitschko among top three public figures trusted by Ukrainians – KIIS

Prisoner exchange track slows down for specific reasons in Russia – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD