Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic to receive EUR 65 mln from EU to support Ukrainian refugees

The European Commission (EC) announced on Monday that it is allocating more than EUR 65 million to support the countries of the union hosting the largest number of Ukrainian refugees.

"The European Commission (...) decided to allocate more than EUR 65 million from the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund to support Bulgaria, Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic in accommodating people (...). This decision followed a targeted call for financing projects aimed at easing the burden on the admission opportunities of these member States and helping them ensure that beneficiaries receive the necessary support, services and assistance for temporary protection," the EC communique published in Brussels says.

The document notes that currently there are more than 4.1 million refugees from Ukraine in the European Union who enjoy temporary protection, which has been extended until March 2025.

Bulgaria, Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic can now use this additional funding from the EU budget to help beneficiaries of temporary protection move from collective housing to private housing, providing them with financial support during the transition period, as well as providing language and vocational training and access to social and medical services, Brussels says.