Facts

20:06 14.12.2023

Zelenskyy visits US Army Command in Europe

2 min read

After completing his official visit to Norway, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the command of the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa, which is located in the German city of Wiesbaden.

According to Zelenskyy's press service, the head of state met with Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and Commander, U.S. European Command, General Christopher Cavolicommanding general of United States Army Europe and Africa, Commander of the Security Assistance Group Ukraine (SAG-U), Lieutenant General Antonio Aguto.

During the meeting, the work of the Security Assistance Group of Ukraine, the specifics of ensuring the logistics of supplies of ammunition and military equipment, its repair and maintenance were discussed.

Zelenskyy also talked to the Ukrainian military, who work in Wiesbaden as part of the AFU operational group under the Security Assistance Group of Ukraine, who are engaged in coordinating the supply of logistical assistance from partner states to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"I have the honor to be here today, to thank every soldier for his service in the defense of our state. I am very glad that you are working with such a team together with our partners, our real friends. I wish you only victory. This is the most important thing. Life and the future begin with it," the President said.

Tags: #president #visit #germany

MORE ABOUT

20:22 14.12.2023
Von der Leyen on EU’s decision on Ukraine, Moldova: Day that will remain engraved in history of our Union

Von der Leyen on EU’s decision on Ukraine, Moldova: Day that will remain engraved in history of our Union

18:54 14.12.2023
Zelenskyy arrives in Germany: visits Giessen, Wiesbaden – police

Zelenskyy arrives in Germany: visits Giessen, Wiesbaden – police

09:53 14.12.2023
Borrell plans to visit Ukraine in Jan

Borrell plans to visit Ukraine in Jan

20:26 13.12.2023
Zelenskyy, Norwegian parliamentarians discuss AFU's needs, further bilateral cooperation

Zelenskyy, Norwegian parliamentarians discuss AFU's needs, further bilateral cooperation

20:41 12.12.2023
In USA, Zelenskyy discusses with Democratic congressmen needs for military equipment, strengthening air defense, joint production of weapons

In USA, Zelenskyy discusses with Democratic congressmen needs for military equipment, strengthening air defense, joint production of weapons

20:55 11.12.2023
Zelenskyy in USA holding meeting with Pentagon chief, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

Zelenskyy in USA holding meeting with Pentagon chief, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

17:52 11.12.2023
Germany, Netherlands ready to back Ukraine – PMs

Germany, Netherlands ready to back Ukraine – PMs

13:40 08.12.2023
Germany announces new package of military aid to Ukraine

Germany announces new package of military aid to Ukraine

19:48 06.12.2023
Stefanchuk guarantees control over spending of US funds for Ukrainian Defense Forces

Stefanchuk guarantees control over spending of US funds for Ukrainian Defense Forces

19:35 06.12.2023
It’s vital for free world to maintain its consolidation – Zelenskyy in address to G-7 leaders

It’s vital for free world to maintain its consolidation – Zelenskyy in address to G-7 leaders

AD

HOT NEWS

Michel on opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova: Historic moment showing credibility, strength of European Union

Von der Leyen on EU’s decision on Ukraine, Moldova: Day that will remain engraved in history of our Union

European Council's decision to open EU accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova a victory for all of Europe – Zelenskyy

European Council decides to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

Zelenskyy arrives in Germany: visits Giessen, Wiesbaden – police

LATEST

Vice Marshal of Polish Senate assures Kondratiuk of strengthening cooperation between states

Michel on opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova: Historic moment showing credibility, strength of European Union

Ukrainian aviation carries out two strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

Action plan for implementation of Kyiv Development Strategy until 2025 supplemented with measures to overcome consequences of Russian aggression – Kyiv Administration

European Council's decision to open EU accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova a victory for all of Europe – Zelenskyy

Finland to close border with Russia again

European Council decides to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

Occupation forces shell center of Kherson, civilian injured – city administration

Russians continue to launch missile strikes on Kyiv region, no casualties reported

Michel raises financing, incl for Ukraine, as first summit issue

AD
AD
AD
AD