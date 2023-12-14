Zelenskyy visits US Army Command in Europe

After completing his official visit to Norway, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the command of the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa, which is located in the German city of Wiesbaden.

According to Zelenskyy's press service, the head of state met with Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and Commander, U.S. European Command, General Christopher Cavolicommanding general of United States Army Europe and Africa, Commander of the Security Assistance Group Ukraine (SAG-U), Lieutenant General Antonio Aguto.

During the meeting, the work of the Security Assistance Group of Ukraine, the specifics of ensuring the logistics of supplies of ammunition and military equipment, its repair and maintenance were discussed.

Zelenskyy also talked to the Ukrainian military, who work in Wiesbaden as part of the AFU operational group under the Security Assistance Group of Ukraine, who are engaged in coordinating the supply of logistical assistance from partner states to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"I have the honor to be here today, to thank every soldier for his service in the defense of our state. I am very glad that you are working with such a team together with our partners, our real friends. I wish you only victory. This is the most important thing. Life and the future begin with it," the President said.