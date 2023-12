European Council's decision to open EU accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova a victory for all of Europe – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the decision of the European Council to open EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova as a victory for all of Europe.

"This is a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires, and strengthens," he said on X Social Network on Thurday.