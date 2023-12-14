Facts

12:28 14.12.2023

SBI searches office, villa in Spain of ex-military commissar of Odesa, property seized

3 min read
SBI searches office, villa in Spain of ex-military commissar of Odesa, property seized

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), in collaboration with the Spanish police, searched the real estate of the former military commissar of Odesa; his villa and office in Marbella (Malaga province) were seized.

"Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, in collaboration with the local police, searched the Spanish real estate of the former head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Recruiting and Social Support Center," the Bureau reported on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated against the ex-military commissar for illegal enrichment. The SBI detained the ex-official in July 2023, and the court took him into custody. The military commissar was fired.

"During the investigation, among other things, it was established that he acquired two properties in Marbella, Malaga province of the Kingdom of Spain," the SBI said.

In particular, in December 2022, he organized the purchase of a house worth more than EUR 4 million with a total area of 857 square meters on a land plot of 1,530 square meters in his mother's name. Also, as reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, in February 2023, the military commissar and his wife purchased office space worth more than EUR 500,000 with a total area of 223.9 square meters.

"On December 13, 2023, following a request for international legal assistance sent by the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Police of the Kingdom of Spain, with the participation of employees of the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigation, searched the villa and office space purchased by relatives of the military commissar," the SBI said.

During the searches, documents certifying the right of ownership and disposal of the above-mentioned property by members of his family were confiscated.

Based on the collected evidence and the SBI request, the competent authority of the Kingdom of Spain seized the villa and office premises.

The SBI expresses gratitude to the employees of the National Police and the Prosecutor General's Office of Spain for the prompt implementation of tasks within the framework of international cooperation and collaboration to fight graft and other crimes.

As reported, during the pretrial investigation, the Bureau collected a huge amount of its own evidence base, while at the same time, media reports were also studied to conduct a full and impartial investigation. "The materials of the NACP will also be examined, which also revealed signs of illegal enrichment of the former Odesa military commissar for more than UAH 188 million," the State Bureau of Investigation reported.

Based on the investigation materials, the court seized the property, money and bank accounts of the ex-head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Recruiting and Social Support Center and his family members. Among the previously seized property are land plots with a total area of more than 2 hectares in Odesa region, two houses in Odesa with a total area of more than 420 square meters, a house in Odesa with an area of 78.5 hectares, two apartments and one third of an apartment in Odesa, Toyota Land Cruiser made in 2023, Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG made in 2022, Mercedes-Benz EQV made in 2022, Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 made in 2021, Porsche Macan GTS made in 2016, Audi A6 made in 1999, etc.

Tags: #spain #sbi

MORE ABOUT

19:43 23.11.2023
Court rules to seize property of Dubinsky, his mother, ex-wife

Court rules to seize property of Dubinsky, his mother, ex-wife

17:36 09.11.2023
SBI reports suspicion to officer from apparatus of AFU Commander-in-Chief who presented Chastiakov with grenades

SBI reports suspicion to officer from apparatus of AFU Commander-in-Chief who presented Chastiakov with grenades

13:22 27.10.2023
Eighty-two seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers receive help, prostheses at hospital in Zaragoza, Spain

Eighty-two seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers receive help, prostheses at hospital in Zaragoza, Spain

17:44 16.10.2023
SBI notifies Yanukovych-era SBU leadership, 20 Russia's FSB officers of suspicion under Maidan cases

SBI notifies Yanukovych-era SBU leadership, 20 Russia's FSB officers of suspicion under Maidan cases

19:33 05.10.2023
Zelenskyy: Spain to supply Ukraine with six HAWK air defense systems, Germany - with Patriot

Zelenskyy: Spain to supply Ukraine with six HAWK air defense systems, Germany - with Patriot

11:19 05.10.2023
Zelenskyy: There will be important bilateral meetings at European political community summit in Spain

Zelenskyy: There will be important bilateral meetings at European political community summit in Spain

12:37 04.10.2023
SBI completes investigation into shooting of Heavenly Hundred Heroes: Yanukovych, entire security bloc to appear in court

SBI completes investigation into shooting of Heavenly Hundred Heroes: Yanukovych, entire security bloc to appear in court

20:31 02.10.2023
Zelenskyy hopes for productive Spanish presidency of EU in terms of negotiations on Ukraine's membership

Zelenskyy hopes for productive Spanish presidency of EU in terms of negotiations on Ukraine's membership

12:49 29.09.2023
SBI exposes entire top officials, employees of Russian special services involved in sabotage at military warehouses in Ukraine, EU, starting in 2014

SBI exposes entire top officials, employees of Russian special services involved in sabotage at military warehouses in Ukraine, EU, starting in 2014

10:00 19.09.2023
Ukrainian, Spanish Red Cross starting Livelihoods Project for residents of affected regions

Ukrainian, Spanish Red Cross starting Livelihoods Project for residents of affected regions

AD

HOT NEWS

Restoration of Kyivstar mobile Internet to begin on Thurs afternoon from western regions

EU summit starts; Michel doesn't speak to press before start

Ukraine's accounts receive about $900 mln from IMF

European Council's historic summit to be held in Brussels; issue of starting talks with Ukraine on membership to be decided

As result of Odesa region's night shelling by Shahed UAVs, 11 people initially injured, incl three children

LATEST

Restoration of Kyivstar mobile Internet to begin on Thurs afternoon from western regions

EU summit starts; Michel doesn't speak to press before start

Airborne division formed by occupiers for fighting in Kherson region suffered exceptionally heavy losses – UK intelligence

Zelenskyy speaks with Tusk on eve of European Council meeting

Ukraine's accounts receive about $900 mln from IMF

URCS volunteers in Odesa region help victims of drone attacks

Attackers hacked Kyivstar's cyber defenses through account of one of its employees – company president

European Council's historic summit to be held in Brussels; issue of starting talks with Ukraine on membership to be decided

Borrell plans to visit Ukraine in Jan

As result of Odesa region's night shelling by Shahed UAVs, 11 people initially injured, incl three children

AD
AD
AD
AD