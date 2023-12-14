Facts

09:25 14.12.2023

As result of Odesa region's night shelling by Shahed UAVs, 11 people initially injured, incl three children

1 min read
As result of Odesa region's night shelling by Shahed UAVs, 11 people initially injured, incl three children

In Odesa region, as a result of the night shelling by Shahed UAVs, 11 people, including three children, were initially wounded, the State Emergency Service has said.

"Rescuers are working at the scene of a hit in Odesa region. As a result of the shelling, a car and an outbuilding caught fire. Some 11 nearby buildings were damaged. According to preliminary data: 11 people were injured at the scene, including three children, after examination by medical service workers in five people were hospitalized with bodily injuries, three of them children," the State Emergency Service said in a statement published on the Telegram channel.

A mobile heating point has been installed on site, the State Emergency Service psychologists are working with the victims and residents, and the delivery of food and warm clothes is organized by Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

Eight units of equipment and 30 rescuers were involved from the State Emergency Service.

