20:26 13.12.2023

Zelenskyy, Norwegian parliamentarians discuss AFU's needs, further bilateral cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a working visit to Norway, held meetings with Speaker of the Norwegian Parliament Masud Gharahkhani and the leaders of parliamentary parties.

"During a conversation with the speaker of parliament, we discussed the needs of our military, the challenges for the Ukrainian education system caused by the war, in particular the provision of bomb shelters for schools," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel.

At a meeting with leaders of political parties, the head of state discussed further cooperation between both countries.

Zelenskyy thanked Norway for supporting all decisions that helped Ukraine on the battlefield and protected the lives of Ukrainians. "The start of a five-year program to support Ukraine is an important example for others. Thank you," he said.

