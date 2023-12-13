On eve of summit, European Parliament votes resolution urging EU leaders to start accession talks with Ukraine

In light of the upcoming meeting of the European Council, at which EU leaders will decide whether or not to open membership negotiations with Ukraine, the European Parliament overwhelmingly adopted a resolution calling on the European Council to make this decision.

The relevant resolution was voted in Strasbourg on Wednesday as part of a plenary meeting of the European Parliament. Some 468 MEPs voted "for," while 99 "against" and 58 abstained, the European Parliament's press service said.

"In a resolution on enlargement policy, Parliament calls it one of the strongest geopolitical tools at the EU’s disposal and a strategic investment in peace and security. MEPs urge the European Council to decide at its meeting on 14-15 December to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. Provided certain reform steps are taken, they say that accession talks should also be opened with Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Georgia should be granted candidate status," according to the resolution said.

MEPs welcome the new Growth Plan for the Western Balkans and call on EU leaders to also adopt the negotiating framework without delay, once the relevant requirements related to each of the candidate countries are fulfilled in order to start the accession negotiations swiftly. "Clear EU enlargement timetable needed. The EU should establish clear deadlines for the candidate countries to conclude EU accession negotiations by the end of this decade," the members of the European Parliament said.

At the same time, there should not be an accelerated process of accession to the EU. "MEPs insist that the Copenhagen criteria must be fulfilled to ensure that candidate and potential candidate countries demonstrate a consistent and enduring commitment to democracy, rule of law, human rights and respect for and protection of minorities, and economic reforms. Enlargement is a strategic investment in peace and security," the statement said.

In addition, the resolution said that in view of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, enlargement has become "even more strategically important, and is one of the strongest geopolitical tools at the EU's disposal, MEPs say, calling it a strategic investment in peace and security, as well as a driver for democracy and European values across the continent."

"MEPs call on the next College of Commissioners to nominate a Commissioner for Enlargement and to ensure that the bilateral issues are clearly separated from EU enlargement policy. MEPs strongly deplore the statements by the Prime Minister of Hungary concerning the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine, and the change in the country's policy towards Kosovo. Mr Orban's statements obstruct the EU enlargement process, warn MEPs, who remind the Council of the potential negative consequences of Hungary taking over the Council’s Presidency in July 2024," according to the press release.