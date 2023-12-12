Umerov thanks UK, Norway for their leadership in establishing Maritime Capability Coalition in support of Ukraine

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov thanked his colleagues from Great Britain and Norway for their leadership in establishing Maritime Capability Coalition in support of Ukraine.

"By developing this coalition, we will be able to prevent Russian interference in freedom of navigation and strengthen the protection of sea routes, in particular the grain corridor. Our victory depends on technological superiority over the enemy. Russia should not feel safe in any part of the Black Sea," the ministry's press service said on its Telegram channel, citing Umerov.

According the statement, UK is providing Ukraine with two Sandown-class mine sweeping ships, 23 high-speed boats and 20 Bandvagn BvS 10 (Viking) two-link tracked all-terrain vehicles.

"We have proven that we can inflict significant harm on an aggressor at sea. We have powerful technology development potential in the missile and naval industries. Along with our partners, we can develop naval aviation, reliable coastal defense and other general capabilities. Among the priority tasks are: to make the Black Sea coast safe from sea mines," Umerov said.