Facts

11:53 12.12.2023

Umerov thanks UK, Norway for their leadership in establishing Maritime Capability Coalition in support of Ukraine

1 min read
Umerov thanks UK, Norway for their leadership in establishing Maritime Capability Coalition in support of Ukraine

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov thanked his colleagues from Great Britain and Norway for their leadership in establishing Maritime Capability Coalition in support of Ukraine.

"By developing this coalition, we will be able to prevent Russian interference in freedom of navigation and strengthen the protection of sea routes, in particular the grain corridor. Our victory depends on technological superiority over the enemy. Russia should not feel safe in any part of the Black Sea," the ministry's press service said on its Telegram channel, citing Umerov.

According the statement, UK is providing Ukraine with two Sandown-class mine sweeping ships, 23 high-speed boats and 20 Bandvagn BvS 10 (Viking) two-link tracked all-terrain vehicles.

"We have proven that we can inflict significant harm on an aggressor at sea. We have powerful technology development potential in the missile and naval industries. Along with our partners, we can develop naval aviation, reliable coastal defense and other general capabilities. Among the priority tasks are: to make the Black Sea coast safe from sea mines," Umerov said.

Tags: #uk #norway #umerov

MORE ABOUT

18:06 11.12.2023
Umerov speaks with Hungarian Defense Minister, invites him to visit Ukraine

Umerov speaks with Hungarian Defense Minister, invites him to visit Ukraine

20:47 07.12.2023
Umerov meets with NATO Commander-in-Chief Cavoli in USA

Umerov meets with NATO Commander-in-Chief Cavoli in USA

11:16 07.12.2023
Yermak, Stefanchuk and Umerov meet with Blinken in USA

Yermak, Stefanchuk and Umerov meet with Blinken in USA

15:16 06.12.2023
Umerov: AFU pass first and second lines of Russians’ defense

Umerov: AFU pass first and second lines of Russians’ defense

16:26 05.12.2023
Umerov informs Commander-in-Chief of Swedish Air Force about reforms in Ukraine’s ministry

Umerov informs Commander-in-Chief of Swedish Air Force about reforms in Ukraine’s ministry

14:28 05.12.2023
Umerov discusses with his Belgian colleague transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine – Defence Ministry

Umerov discusses with his Belgian colleague transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine – Defence Ministry

12:30 05.12.2023
UK to contribute GBP 20 mln to SURE fund launched by MIGA to insure investments in Ukraine

UK to contribute GBP 20 mln to SURE fund launched by MIGA to insure investments in Ukraine

19:43 30.11.2023
Norway to allocate NOK 250 mln to ensure food security in Ukraine

Norway to allocate NOK 250 mln to ensure food security in Ukraine

13:51 29.11.2023
Umerov to participants of IT coalition: Technology to win war

Umerov to participants of IT coalition: Technology to win war

10:12 27.11.2023
Ukrainian Defense Minister, NATO PA President exchange ideas on NATO summit in Washington

Ukrainian Defense Minister, NATO PA President exchange ideas on NATO summit in Washington

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's president meets with heads of US defense companies

Zelenskyy in USA holding meeting with Pentagon chief, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

Ukraine has implemented recommendations of European Commission – Kuleba

Umerov speaks with Hungarian Defense Minister, invites him to visit Ukraine

Germany, Netherlands ready to back Ukraine – PMs

LATEST

Zelenskyy intends to talk about possible results for 2024 at meeting with Biden

Ukraine's president meets with heads of US defense companies

Large-scale failure in work of Kyivstar mobile operator occurs

EU ambassadors visit Zakarpattia – Mathernova

Zelenskyy in USA holding meeting with Pentagon chief, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

Largest Hanukkah Menorah in Europe installed in Kyiv – mayor

AFU attack four places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

Ukrgasbank provides UAH 7.2 mln to YASNO EE within UNIDO guarantee fund

USA to allocate another batch of military aid to Ukraine by year end - White House

Szijjártó about talks with Kuleba: We discussed European integration ambitions of Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD