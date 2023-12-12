Zelenskyy intends to talk about possible results for 2024 at meeting with Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and at meetings in Congress tomorrow, intends to talk "about what results we can achieve next year based on our achievements this year."

"By pushing Putin back, we’ll strip his aggression of its meaning. Then he will no longer be able to deceive Russia, as if he personally and his war have a future," he said, speaking at the National Defense University in Washington on Monday.

"Expanding our capabilities in the sky, especially air defense on the front, will remove Russia’s air advantage. That’s solving one of our major problems. Almost no one believed we would win at sea, but now it’s a fact. We have to win the sky too. 'Patriots' and electronic warfare, and drones, and jets – all this will help our forces move on the ground as needed," the president said.