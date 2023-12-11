One man killed, three people injured in enemy attack on Kherson community – regional administration

One resident of Antonivka was killed and another one sustained injuries as a result of Russia's attack on the settlement on Monday, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"A 69-year-old local resident died under the rubble in Antonivka. An injured man, 59, was hospitalized," he said on the Telegram channel.

In addition, two residents of Kherson were injured as a result of enemy shelling.

"A 24-year-old man suffered serious injuries in Kherson. He was diagnosed with jaw, chest, and leg injuries. Doctors are fighting for the injured man's life. Also, a 34-year-old resident of Kherson came under attack on the city. He is in the hospital," Prokudin said.