15:02 11.12.2023

MFA: We call on intl community to strengthen its commitment to protection, promotion of all human rights

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, called on the international community, as part of the preparation of the Future Pact, to strengthen obligations to protect and promote all human rights.

"We call on the international community, as part of the preparation of the Future Pact, which is planned to be adopted at the Summit in September 2024, to strengthen its commitment to the protection and promotion of all human rights and fundamental freedoms around the world, in particular by appropriately responding to serious and systematic violations of human rights, ensuring accountability and preventing future violations," the ministry said in a commentary published on Sunday, December 10.

It is noted that for many years Russia has been causing "unprecedented harm to the principle of respect for all human rights and fundamental freedoms – both on its own territory and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Georgia, and the Republic of Moldova." In addition, with its aggression in Ukraine, Russia "demonstrates open disregard for the principles laid down in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights."

The Foreign Ministry said Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine "visually proves to the world all the 'benefits' of the so-called 'Russian world,' in particular, the illegal deportation of Ukrainians and children, sexual violence, torture and inhumane treatment of civilians and prisoners of war, filtration camps, as well as complete lawlessness and lack of justice."

"The recent decision of the Russian Supreme Court to declare the so-called 'international LGBT movement' as 'extremist' demonstrates how easily the Kremlin can manipulate legal terms to suppress civil rights and freedoms," the MFA said.

In addition, it is indicated that with daily shelling the Russians are depriving the Ukrainian population of the most valuable thing – the right to life. The Foreign Ministry said the only way to restore the rights of Ukrainians and achieve a just peace in Ukraine is to implement all points of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, as well as to force the aggressor state to comply with international law.

"We urge you to start a serious discussion on revising the international system of human rights protection in order to fill it with real content, transforming political declarations into effective mechanisms," the Foreign Ministry said.

