Facts

20:29 08.12.2023

Kuleba calls on all partners to strongly condemn decision of Intl Olympic Committee

1 min read
Kuleba calls on all partners to strongly condemn decision of Intl Olympic Committee

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on all partners to strongly condemn the shameful decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which undermines Olympic principles.

“The IOC essentially gave Russia the green light to weaponize the Olympics. Because the Kremlin will use every Russian and Belarusian athlete as a weapon in its propaganda warfare. I urge all partners to strongly condemn this shameful decision, which undermines Olympic principles,” the minister said on X.

Earlier, the Executive Council of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to allow individual neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

Tags: #ioc #kuleba #stance

MORE ABOUT

19:34 29.11.2023
One mln ammunition promised by EU for Ukraine will definitely be delivered

One mln ammunition promised by EU for Ukraine will definitely be delivered

19:09 29.11.2023
Kuleba receives assurances from foreign colleagues that assistance to Ukraine won’t only continue, but will also increase

Kuleba receives assurances from foreign colleagues that assistance to Ukraine won’t only continue, but will also increase

18:24 29.11.2023
Kuleba: Colleagues from other countries support initiative on need to develop defense industry of EU, NATO countries as integral mechanism

Kuleba: Colleagues from other countries support initiative on need to develop defense industry of EU, NATO countries as integral mechanism

12:51 29.11.2023
Kuleba: At meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council I to raise issue of creating single Euro-Atlantic space for defense industry

Kuleba: At meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council I to raise issue of creating single Euro-Atlantic space for defense industry

18:51 28.11.2023
Kuleba tells Borrell about need to create pan-European defense industry space with EU members, candidate, like-minded countries

Kuleba tells Borrell about need to create pan-European defense industry space with EU members, candidate, like-minded countries

18:28 28.11.2023
Upcoming 12th EU sanctions package includes measures to suppress Russia's ability to produce missiles, drones - Kuleba

Upcoming 12th EU sanctions package includes measures to suppress Russia's ability to produce missiles, drones - Kuleba

16:22 28.11.2023
Kuleba in European Parliament: We must put aside differences, create full-fledged Special Tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine

Kuleba in European Parliament: We must put aside differences, create full-fledged Special Tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine

19:04 27.11.2023
Ukrainian FM to visit Brussels on Nov 28-29

Ukrainian FM to visit Brussels on Nov 28-29

14:42 16.11.2023
Kuleba, Cameron arrive in Odesa: Great Britain amazed by Ukraine's successes in Black Sea and to increase support

Kuleba, Cameron arrive in Odesa: Great Britain amazed by Ukraine's successes in Black Sea and to increase support

10:52 16.11.2023
Kuleba after talks with Cameron: UK confirms its commitment to arms supplies to Ukraine, their joint production

Kuleba after talks with Cameron: UK confirms its commitment to arms supplies to Ukraine, their joint production

AD

HOT NEWS

Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

Hepatitis A outbreak liquidated in Vinnytsia region

President signs law on NACP’s right to inspect officials’ property acquired before civil service

Rada moves site for creation of National Memorial Military Cemetery to Hatne – law

Emergency repair work on damaged subway section between Teremky and Demiyivska can last up to six months – Kyiv mayor

LATEST

Coalition of Countries for Return of Ukrainian Children may become arbitrator instead of UN

Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

Bulgarian Parliament votes for additional military assistance to Ukraine

Hepatitis A outbreak liquidated in Vinnytsia region

President signs law on NACP’s right to inspect officials’ property acquired before civil service

EU FMs to discuss further support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, preparations for EU summit

International Maritime Organization to send mission to Ukraine

Woman injured, industrial enterprise, nine private houses, power line damaged due to Russian shelling of Nikopol

Rada moves site for creation of National Memorial Military Cemetery to Hatne – law

Blinken: Assistance to Ukraine produced more growth in American economy

AD
AD
AD
AD