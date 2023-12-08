Kuleba calls on all partners to strongly condemn decision of Intl Olympic Committee

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on all partners to strongly condemn the shameful decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which undermines Olympic principles.

“The IOC essentially gave Russia the green light to weaponize the Olympics. Because the Kremlin will use every Russian and Belarusian athlete as a weapon in its propaganda warfare. I urge all partners to strongly condemn this shameful decision, which undermines Olympic principles,” the minister said on X.

Earlier, the Executive Council of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to allow individual neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.