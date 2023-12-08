Facts

19:20 08.12.2023

Woman injured, industrial enterprise, nine private houses, power line damaged due to Russian shelling of Nikopol

 As a result of the shelling of Nikopol by Russian troops, a woman was injured, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration said.

"The enemy has switched to Nikopol. Since the morning, it has been hitting the town three times with heavy artillery. An 86-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds. She was hospitalized in a moderate condition," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday evening.

According to Lysak, an industrial enterprise, nine private houses, eight outbuildings, a tractor, gas pipelines and a power line were damaged.

As Lysak added, due to bad weather in Dnipropetrovsk region, "today more than 11,000 families have been left without electricity. Electricity has already been restored for almost 7,000 people. Repair crews continue to work."

