09:33 08.12.2023

Zelenskyy thanks Japan for supporting Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks Japan for supporting Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Japan for "a very timely and much-needed decision to support Ukraine."

"Some $4.5 billion is the total amount, and we expect the first part – $1.5 billion – already in January. A significant part of this aid package will come in the spring. Japan is consistent and very principled in its support of our country and our people, and I am grateful for this assistance," he said in a video message on Thursday.

