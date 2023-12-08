Zelenskyy thanks Japan for supporting Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Japan for "a very timely and much-needed decision to support Ukraine."

"Some $4.5 billion is the total amount, and we expect the first part – $1.5 billion – already in January. A significant part of this aid package will come in the spring. Japan is consistent and very principled in its support of our country and our people, and I am grateful for this assistance," he said in a video message on Thursday.