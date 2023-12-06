Facts

19:48 06.12.2023

Stefanchuk guarantees control over spending of US funds for Ukrainian Defense Forces

Stefanchuk guarantees control over spending of US funds for Ukrainian Defense Forces

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk guarantees the United States control over the spending of funds transferred to the Ukrainian army.

"We are ready to account for every cent invested in the Ukrainian army ... I, the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, guarantee from the Ukrainian parliament that this transparency will be at the highest level," Stefanchuk said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

He recalled that a temporary special commission has been established in the Verkhovna Rada to monitor the receipt and use of international logistical assistance.

"We have a number of ... new software that allows all interested parties at the Congressional and administration levels to control the expenditure of those funds that are transferred to Ukraine for military, humanitarian, and financial assistance. That is, we are interested in this transparency," Stefanchuk stressed.

As reported, Stefanchuk is paying a working visit to the United States on December 4-6.

