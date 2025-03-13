War in Ukraine kills at least 183, injures 567 civilians in Feb – UN

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA/18285

Civilian casualties from February 24, 2022, after Russia began a full-scale war against Ukraine, until the end of February 2024 amounted to at least 42,505 people, including 12,737 deaths, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported.

"At least 123 civilians were killed and 567 injured in Ukraine in February 2025. While the numbers constitute a 24 per cent decrease from January 2025 (148 killed; 761 injured), they are a 35 per cent increase compared with February 2024 (153 killed; 359 injured)," the monthly report states.

According to it, the vast majority of civilian casualties (94%) and damage to educational and medical facilities (94%) occurred in territory controlled by Ukraine.

"As in December 2024 and January 2025, short-range drones, including First-Person-View drones, caused the highest number of casualties, exceeding the impact of any other weapon. In government-controlled parts of Kherson region, this weapon accounted for 63 percent of the casualties," the report notes.

The majority of casualties (77%) occurred near the contact line, primarily in Donetsk and Kherson regions, with at least 18 civilians killed and 45 injured in Kostiantynivka (Donetsk region) alone, the report said.

OHCHR added that three educational institutions were destroyed and 40 damaged in February, and two were destroyed and 22 medical facilities were damaged.

According to confirmed UN data, a total of 6,286 men, 3,905 women, 354 boys and 291 girls have been killed since the full-scale Russian aggression, while the gender of 28 children and 1,873 adults has not yet been established.

Among the 29,768 injured, 916 are boys and 681 girls, as well as 285 children whose gender has not yet been established.

It is noted that the total number of civilian casualties is likely to be underestimated in cities where prolonged intense fighting was taking place at the beginning of the armed attack in 2022 - for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Popasna and Severodonetsk (Luhansk region).

It is specified that in February of this year, at least 77 men, 42 women, two boys and two girls were killed, and 287 men, 254 women, 14 boys and 12 girls were injured.

In total, in two months of 2025, according to the UN, 271 civilians were killed due to the war unleashed by Russia, while in the whole of 2024 - 2,071, in 2023 - 1,971, and in 2022 - 8,427.

The HRMMU also notes that in total, since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, 89 medical and 346 educational institutions have been destroyed and 724 and 1,359 damaged, respectively.

If earlier the UN OHCHR report on the number of casualties was published daily, and then only on working days, then from July 2022 it became weekly, from the end of May 2023 - every two weeks, and after the attack on Israel in October 2023 - monthly.