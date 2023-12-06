Yermak, Stefanchuk discuss with chairmen of committees of U.S. House of Reps need to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

As part of their visit to the United States, head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov met with Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives Michael McCaul, Chairman of the Intelligence Committee of the House of Representatives Mike Turner and House Armed Forces Committee Chairman Mike Rogers.

"During the meeting, Ruslan Stefanchuk and Andriy Yermak noted the importance of the speedy consideration in Congress of a budget request to finance additional expenses for assistance to Ukraine in the amount of more than $61 billion, which is vital to continue the liberation of our lands from Russian invaders," the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state reports.

In addition, during the meeting, the parties discussed Ukraine's urgent defense needs, in particular in strengthening air defense, increasing the supply of long-range missiles, artillery shells, tanks and armored vehicles, as well as the transfer of F-16 aircraft.

The parties also discussed the issue of Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine. The head of the President's Office emphasized that Ukraine's strategic goal is full membership in the Alliance, and this accession will also strengthen NATO.

Yermak thanked the meeting participants for preparing the document Proposed Plan for Victory in Ukraine, which provides for clear U.S. actions to confront Ukraine against the Russian Federation, as well as the entire American people for financial, humanitarian and defense assistance to Ukraine.

In addition, representatives of the Ukrainian delegation noted the leadership of the United States in strengthening Ukraine's capabilities.

"We appreciate that both U.S. parties - Republican and Democratic - are united in supporting Ukraine. Bipartisan support is our main value, and we count on its preservation," the head of the President's Office emphasized.

Yermak and Stefanchuk also held a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives, where they discussed the implementation of reforms provided for in the cooperation program with the IMF.

"The Concept of strengthening the sustainability of democracy in Ukraine has already been developed. They also assured that for the team of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, one of the biggest priorities is the fight against corruption, as evidenced by the numerous proceedings opened recently," the message says.

The parties discussed deepening cooperation with the Ukrainian caucuses, attracting new members to them, and expanding cooperation with other congressional caucuses.

Yermak also noted the importance of supporting a bill that would authorize the U.S. Department of Justice to quickly confiscate valuable assets that belong to sanctioned Russian oligarchs and transfer them to Ukraine.

In addition, the Ukrainian side highly appreciated the draft resolution of the Senate for the 90th anniversary of the genocide against Ukrainians - the Holodomor of 1932-1933.