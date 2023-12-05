Volunteer Ruslan Anisenko killed amid morning shelling of Kherson – region’s head

As a result of the morning shelling of the center of Kherson, Ruslan Anisenko, a volunteer of the organization Spravzhni, was killed, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"On the International Volunteer Day, Russians killed a philanthropist in Kherson. The life of Ruslan Anisenko, a volunteer of the Spravzhni organization, tragically ended this morning. He was killed by a Russian shell fired at the city center," Prokudin wrote on the Telegram channel.

On Tuesday morning, the occupiers shelled the center of Kherson several times, as a result of which one person was killed and three wounded.