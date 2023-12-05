Facts

11:19 05.12.2023

Restoration Agency will receive 20,000 tonnes of metal for building protection of energy facilities against Shaheds

Restoration Agency will receive 20,000 tonnes of metal for building protection of energy facilities against Shaheds

The State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine will receive 20,000 tonnes of metal for the construction of second-level protection structures for energy facilities thanks to funding from the U.S. government through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the agency’s press service reported.

“As part of an energy security project financed by the government of the United States of America through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Restoration Agency will receive 20,000 tonnes of metal for the construction of structures of the second level of protection. This is protection from drones. Since March of this year, concrete structures are being built around the main network Ukrenergo,” said the report on Facebook on December 4.

In total, the second level of protection includes 22 substations, 63 autotransformers in 14 regions. In general, the agency is working on three levels of protection.

It is noted that the decision to protect energy facilities was made by the government and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The agency works together with Ukrenergo, which forms the assignment for design and construction.

“The design uses initial data from the General Staff, guidance for engineering troops and international regulatory documents received from specialized specialists during training in the UK according to the regulations and standards of the UK and the USA,” the report emphasizes.

Tags: #usaid #energy #restoration

