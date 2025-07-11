Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:34 11.07.2025

EIB to provide Ukrhydroenergo with EUR120 mln loan for HPP modernization – agreement at URC2025

2 min read
EIB to provide Ukrhydroenergo with EUR120 mln loan for HPP modernization – agreement at URC2025

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide Ukrhydroenergo with the first tranche of a loan in the amount of EUR120 million out of the planned EUR200 million for the targeted restoration and modernization of Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants.

As the hydropower generating company reported on Friday, the relevant agreement on the first tranche was signed on July 10 in Rome on the sidelines of the URC2025 Ukraine Recovery Conference.

It is noted that the total amount of the loan will be EUR200 million, the loan will be provided under two or more financial agreements.

"Part of the funds are planned to be used to restore the company's three hydroelectric power plants that were damaged as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. The rest is for urgent emergency work in case of possible new damage to other Ukrhydroenergo facilities," the company explained.

It is expected that receiving this tranche will be a powerful impetus for Ukrhydroenergo to continue its work to restore lost capacity and strengthen the resilience of hydropower facilities in the face of ongoing military aggression.

"The loan was made possible thanks to a financial guarantee from the European Commission under the new Ukraine Facility program. This flagship EU program with a budget of EUR50 billion (for 2024-2027) is designed to provide sustainable support for the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine," the company added.

In particular, the guarantee agreement with the EU allowed the EIB to commit to investing significant funds in the Ukrainian energy sector and other critical projects, despite military risks. The loan for Ukrhydroenergo was one of the first projects under the Ukraine Facility, and its successful implementation sets an important precedent.

Tags: #ukrhydroenergo #energy #eib

MORE ABOUT

11:38 11.07.2025
Ukraine and IAEA deepen cooperation on energy recovery

Ukraine and IAEA deepen cooperation on energy recovery

12:42 10.07.2025
Some 85% of Zaporizhia region's energy capacity in Ukraine lost or destroyed during war – official at URC-2025

Some 85% of Zaporizhia region's energy capacity in Ukraine lost or destroyed during war – official at URC-2025

11:15 10.07.2025
Ukraine building 700 MW of wind power with 200 MW of BESS – UWEA Head at URC-2025

Ukraine building 700 MW of wind power with 200 MW of BESS – UWEA Head at URC-2025

16:18 07.07.2025
EBRD to focus on energy and four other areas during URC2025 in Rome

EBRD to focus on energy and four other areas during URC2025 in Rome

19:26 01.07.2025
EIF, Finnvera launch EUR 30 mln pilot to support Finnish SMEs' exports to Ukraine

EIF, Finnvera launch EUR 30 mln pilot to support Finnish SMEs' exports to Ukraine

18:31 01.07.2025
Gas, electricity tariffs for households are half of market prices – IMF

Gas, electricity tariffs for households are half of market prices – IMF

15:01 01.07.2025
Drawing doomsday scenarios for Ukraine's power system this summer irresponsible – D.TRADING manager

Drawing doomsday scenarios for Ukraine's power system this summer irresponsible – D.TRADING manager

18:29 26.06.2025
EBRD and EIB plan to provide EUR100 mln to Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund I

EBRD and EIB plan to provide EUR100 mln to Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund I

21:11 13.06.2025
Ukrenergo head predicts launch of 1 GW of maneuvering capacity, 0.5 GW of ESS in 2025

Ukrenergo head predicts launch of 1 GW of maneuvering capacity, 0.5 GW of ESS in 2025

18:54 10.06.2025
Decarbonization Fund finances 36 projects on energy efficiency, RES development

Decarbonization Fund finances 36 projects on energy efficiency, RES development

HOT NEWS

Energoatom, Westinghouse finalize agreements on production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine using American technology at URC

About 200 deals worth EUR 10 bln prepared for URC2025 – Zelenskyy

EU's guarantee program to unlock EUR 10 billion for Ukraine – EC president

EC President announces launch of European Flagship Fund for Ukraine's reconstruction

Some 85% of Zaporizhia region's energy capacity in Ukraine lost or destroyed during war – official at URC-2025

LATEST

EBRD allocates loan of up to EUR50 mln to Nova Poshta

Ukrenergo, EU Secretariat to develop mechanism to reduce risks for ancillary services auctions – memo at URC-2025

Baker Hughes will help Naftogaz with oil exploration and production – memo at URC-2025

EBRD, EIB and EC provide EUR30 mln for preparation of reconstruction projects in Ukraine

Kyiv plans to attract up to EUR150 mln credit from EBRD for metro modernization

Energoatom, Westinghouse finalize agreements on production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine using American technology at URC

Centrenergo and Swedfund at URC2025 agree on cooperation in developing company's energy mix - CEO

Ukrainian businessman Mishalov: Seeking IPOs in Ukraine, but open to selling businesses

About 200 deals worth EUR 10 bln prepared for URC2025 – Zelenskyy

EU's guarantee program to unlock EUR 10 billion for Ukraine – EC president

AD
AD