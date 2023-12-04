Facts

17:16 04.12.2023

NATO committed to stepping up support to Ukraine – Stoltenberg at meeting with Umerov

1 min read
NATO committed to stepping up support to Ukraine – Stoltenberg at meeting with Umerov

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov held a meeting to discuss the latest battlefield developments, NATO's support and Kyiv's path to membership in the Alliance.

"The Secretary General and Minister Umerov discussed the latest battlefield developments and Ukraine's urgent military needs. With winter expected to complicate fighting, Mr Stoltenberg stressed that Allies are committed to stepping up political and practical support to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's invasion. The Secretary General reiterated that NATO will provide long-term support to Ukraine to make Ukraine's forces fully interoperable within NATO and bring them even closer to the Alliance," the press service of NATO Headquarters said.

In addition, the officials discussed Ukraine's path to NATO membership and Ukraine’s reform efforts.

"Mr Stoltenberg reiterated that Ukraine will become a member of NATO when all Allies agree and when conditions are met," it said.

The talks follow a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at Foreign Ministers level on November 29, the press service said, adding that Stoltenberg previously met Minister Umerov in Kyiv in September, and during the meeting of NATO Defense Ministers in October.

Tags: #nato #stoltenberg

MORE ABOUT

13:36 02.12.2023
Ukraine takes part in largest NATO cyber defense exercises

Ukraine takes part in largest NATO cyber defense exercises

19:19 29.11.2023
Only 5% of polled Ukrainians oppose Ukraine's accession to EU, NATO, more than half oppose accession only within govt-controlled territories

Only 5% of polled Ukrainians oppose Ukraine's accession to EU, NATO, more than half oppose accession only within govt-controlled territories

19:09 29.11.2023
Kuleba receives assurances from foreign colleagues that assistance to Ukraine won’t only continue, but will also increase

Kuleba receives assurances from foreign colleagues that assistance to Ukraine won’t only continue, but will also increase

18:24 29.11.2023
Kuleba: Colleagues from other countries support initiative on need to develop defense industry of EU, NATO countries as integral mechanism

Kuleba: Colleagues from other countries support initiative on need to develop defense industry of EU, NATO countries as integral mechanism

17:57 29.11.2023
Stoltenberg on deliveries of F-16s to Ukraine: I’m not able to give exact date, but hope delivery can start as soon as possible

Stoltenberg on deliveries of F-16s to Ukraine: I’m not able to give exact date, but hope delivery can start as soon as possible

14:20 29.11.2023
NATO Secretary General: Allies provided Ukraine with recommendations on priority reforms

NATO Secretary General: Allies provided Ukraine with recommendations on priority reforms

12:51 29.11.2023
Kuleba: At meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council I to raise issue of creating single Euro-Atlantic space for defense industry

Kuleba: At meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council I to raise issue of creating single Euro-Atlantic space for defense industry

12:10 29.11.2023
Stoltenberg: At first historic meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council at FMs level, we going to discuss support for Ukraine on path to NATO and on battlefield

Stoltenberg: At first historic meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council at FMs level, we going to discuss support for Ukraine on path to NATO and on battlefield

11:03 29.11.2023
Over last two months, Defense Ministry, AFU implement four more NATO standards

Over last two months, Defense Ministry, AFU implement four more NATO standards

14:10 28.11.2023
Stoltenberg: Our responsibility is to ensure Ukraine provided with necessary weapons so Russia doesn't win this war

Stoltenberg: Our responsibility is to ensure Ukraine provided with necessary weapons so Russia doesn't win this war

AD

HOT NEWS

Around 650 trucks queued on border with Slovakia, 750 – with Hungary – Border Guard Service

Zelenskyy announces success in increasing its own military production: For first time, six Bogdan tanks reach production rate per month

AFU operates about 70 modifications of UAVs, more than 20 types of ammunition for them – Defense Ministry

USA to run out of resources for new weapons for Ukraine by end of 2023 unless Congress intervenes – Office of Management and Budget

Registration of heavy trucks begins at Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów BCP

LATEST

EU to discuss with China Beijing's use of influence on Moscow in order to end the war against Ukraine

Ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia to visit up to 400 captured servicemen by year end

Ukrainian aviation carries out 10 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel

Mykolaiv region signs cooperation memo with Japan

Switzerland hands over seven cars to ensure operation of Administrative Assistance Centres in Kherson region

Around 650 trucks queued on border with Slovakia, 750 – with Hungary – Border Guard Service

Zelenskyy announces success in increasing its own military production: For first time, six Bogdan tanks reach production rate per month

AFU operates about 70 modifications of UAVs, more than 20 types of ammunition for them – Defense Ministry

Poor weather conditions continue to slow pace of operations across entire frontline – ISW

USA to run out of resources for new weapons for Ukraine by end of 2023 unless Congress intervenes – Office of Management and Budget

AD
AD
AD
AD