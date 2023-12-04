NATO committed to stepping up support to Ukraine – Stoltenberg at meeting with Umerov

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov held a meeting to discuss the latest battlefield developments, NATO's support and Kyiv's path to membership in the Alliance.

"The Secretary General and Minister Umerov discussed the latest battlefield developments and Ukraine's urgent military needs. With winter expected to complicate fighting, Mr Stoltenberg stressed that Allies are committed to stepping up political and practical support to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's invasion. The Secretary General reiterated that NATO will provide long-term support to Ukraine to make Ukraine's forces fully interoperable within NATO and bring them even closer to the Alliance," the press service of NATO Headquarters said.

In addition, the officials discussed Ukraine's path to NATO membership and Ukraine’s reform efforts.

"Mr Stoltenberg reiterated that Ukraine will become a member of NATO when all Allies agree and when conditions are met," it said.

The talks follow a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at Foreign Ministers level on November 29, the press service said, adding that Stoltenberg previously met Minister Umerov in Kyiv in September, and during the meeting of NATO Defense Ministers in October.