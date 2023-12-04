Facts

14:23 04.12.2023

Poland to tighten checks of trucks on Polish-Ukrainian border


Poland to tighten checks of trucks on Polish-Ukrainian border

Polish services will tighten control on the Polish-Ukrainian border. In addition, the Polish government also plans to take measures in European institutions aimed at eliminating "unfair competition in the transport market," Polish Radio reported last week, citing a statement by the Ministry of Infrastructure of the Republic of Poland.

"We have a constant dialogue with the transport industry. During the last meeting, we agreed that government services will strengthen the inspection of trucks at the Polish-Ukrainian border. This was one of the demands of the industry," Polish Minister of Infrastructure Alvin Gajadhur said.

As the minister said, the Polish government will also take measures in European institutions aimed at eliminating "unfair competition in the transport market."

