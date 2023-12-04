Facts

13:38 04.12.2023

URCS volunteers help national police search for missing child

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are helping the national police in the search for a child who disappeared in Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region.

"Yesterday, the rapid response squad of the Ukrainian Red Cross of Kyiv region joined the search for a child who disappeared in Vyshgorod region. Together with national police units and local residents, searches were carried out in the village and its surroundings, and information was collected about the possible location of the boy," the society said on Facebook on Monday.

URCS said the search for the child is currently ongoing.

 

