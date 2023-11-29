Facts

21:58 29.11.2023

Main Intelligence Agency conducting investigation into poisoning of Budanov's wife – media

2 min read
The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is conducting an investigation into the poisoning of intelligence officers and Marianna Budanova, the wife of the head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense, in a comment to the Ukrayinska Pravda publication.

“An internal investigation has been launched and continues into the poisoning of military intelligence officers and the wife of the head of the Ukrainian intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, Marianna. In accordance with Article 47, Parts 3 and 4 of Article 24 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Intelligence’, Article 5 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Counterintelligence Activities,’ Articles 5 and 6 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Operational-Investigative Activities,’ these incidents are investigated by the internal security unit of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine,” Ukrayinska Pravda quoted a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense.

Yusov also explained that the investigation is being conducted by the intelligence security unit, since it’s about a possible special operation that is directed against employees of the Main Intelligence Agency f the Defence Ministry, as well as members of their families.

“After studying all the circumstances of the incident, a decision will be made to involve other law enforcement agencies and transfer materials to the relevant pretrial or judicial investigation authorities,” the message says.

At the same time, Bellingcat investigator Сhristo Grozev, in a comment to Radio Liberty, confirmed the information that the Bellingcat investigative team, together with the team of the online publication The Insider, will conduct their own investigation into the poisoning of Budanova.

“TheIns team and I are really conducting our investigation, but so far there is no formal communication with the Main Intelligence Agency,” Radio Liberty quoted Grozev as saying.

On November 28, Ukrainian media, citing intelligence sources, reported that the wife of the head of the Main Intelligence Agency, Kyrylo Budanov, Marianna, was poisoned with heavy metals and is placed in the hospital.

Tags: #poisoning #gur

