Facts

19:34 29.11.2023

One mln ammunition promised by EU for Ukraine will definitely be delivered

1 min read
One mln ammunition promised by EU for Ukraine will definitely be delivered

The 1 million ammunition promised by the EU for Ukraine will definitely be delivered, the only question is the delivery schedule, noted Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

“It’s 100% that a million [of ammunition] will be delivered, the only question is the delivery schedule,” he said at NATO headquarters during a conversation with the media after the first meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of foreign ministers.

Answering the question whether the promised shells will be delivered by March 2024, Kuleba said: “I don’t know, it depends on them.”

“I don’t see a lack of political will to supply a million or more shells. I really see that my colleagues overestimated the technical ability of countries to manufacture, find and purchase these shells,” he explained.

Tags: #eu #ammunition #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

19:09 29.11.2023
Kuleba receives assurances from foreign colleagues that assistance to Ukraine won’t only continue, but will also increase

Kuleba receives assurances from foreign colleagues that assistance to Ukraine won’t only continue, but will also increase

18:24 29.11.2023
Kuleba: Colleagues from other countries support initiative on need to develop defense industry of EU, NATO countries as integral mechanism

Kuleba: Colleagues from other countries support initiative on need to develop defense industry of EU, NATO countries as integral mechanism

16:19 29.11.2023
EU advance for Ukraine Facility in early 2024 could amount to EUR 7 bln - Deputy Economy Minister

EU advance for Ukraine Facility in early 2024 could amount to EUR 7 bln - Deputy Economy Minister

16:18 29.11.2023
EU expects fulfillment of conditions for SAPO, selection of judges to allocate EUR 1.5 bln of macro-financial tranche to Ukraine in Dec

EU expects fulfillment of conditions for SAPO, selection of judges to allocate EUR 1.5 bln of macro-financial tranche to Ukraine in Dec

12:51 29.11.2023
Kuleba: At meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council I to raise issue of creating single Euro-Atlantic space for defense industry

Kuleba: At meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council I to raise issue of creating single Euro-Atlantic space for defense industry

18:51 28.11.2023
Kuleba tells Borrell about need to create pan-European defense industry space with EU members, candidate, like-minded countries

Kuleba tells Borrell about need to create pan-European defense industry space with EU members, candidate, like-minded countries

18:28 28.11.2023
Upcoming 12th EU sanctions package includes measures to suppress Russia's ability to produce missiles, drones - Kuleba

Upcoming 12th EU sanctions package includes measures to suppress Russia's ability to produce missiles, drones - Kuleba

17:13 28.11.2023
Borrell: next week EU mission to go to Kyiv to discuss proposals for security obligations to Ukraine

Borrell: next week EU mission to go to Kyiv to discuss proposals for security obligations to Ukraine

16:22 28.11.2023
Kuleba in European Parliament: We must put aside differences, create full-fledged Special Tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine

Kuleba in European Parliament: We must put aside differences, create full-fledged Special Tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine

15:30 28.11.2023
Conference of EP Presidents expects European Council to approve start of EU accession talks with Ukraine

Conference of EP Presidents expects European Council to approve start of EU accession talks with Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy to Scholz: important to ensure unity within EU to approve Ukraine's accession negotiations, allocation of EUR 50 bln in aid

SBU carries out explosion on railway connecting Russia, China – source

Slovak carriers intend to block traffic on Ukrainian border on Dec 1 – Ukraine's Guard Service

SBU conducts searches in UOC (MP) Pochaiv Lavra under case of inciting national hatred

Zelenskyy: Deoccupation of Donbas to be more difficult than with Crimea, since this concerns mental return of people

LATEST

Zelenska included in list of 25 most influential women of the year according to Financial Times

Zelenskyy to Scholz: important to ensure unity within EU to approve Ukraine's accession negotiations, allocation of EUR 50 bln in aid

Estonian FM recommends not travelling to Russia as border could be closed temporarily

SBU carries out explosion on railway connecting Russia, China – source

Slovak carriers intend to block traffic on Ukrainian border on Dec 1 – Ukraine's Guard Service

SBU conducts searches in UOC (MP) Pochaiv Lavra under case of inciting national hatred

CHPP in southern region damaged as result of night shelling – Ukrenergo

Zelenskyy: Deoccupation of Donbas to be more difficult than with Crimea, since this concerns mental return of people

Bill on seizure of Russian assets in favor of Ukraine's restoration submitted to US Congress

In Novohrodivka, body of deceased retrieved from rubble – Donetsk authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD