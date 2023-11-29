One mln ammunition promised by EU for Ukraine will definitely be delivered

The 1 million ammunition promised by the EU for Ukraine will definitely be delivered, the only question is the delivery schedule, noted Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

“It’s 100% that a million [of ammunition] will be delivered, the only question is the delivery schedule,” he said at NATO headquarters during a conversation with the media after the first meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of foreign ministers.

Answering the question whether the promised shells will be delivered by March 2024, Kuleba said: “I don’t know, it depends on them.”

“I don’t see a lack of political will to supply a million or more shells. I really see that my colleagues overestimated the technical ability of countries to manufacture, find and purchase these shells,” he explained.