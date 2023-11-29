Facts

19:19 29.11.2023

Only 5% of polled Ukrainians oppose Ukraine's accession to EU, NATO, more than half oppose accession only within govt-controlled territories

2 min read
Some 78% of polled Ukrainians would vote for Ukraine's accession to the European Union if such a referendum were held, while only 5% of respondents oppose joining the EU, according to the results of a national survey "Dynamics of Ukrainians' Sentiments about International Unions" conducted by the Sociological Group Rating on November 22-23.

Support for joining the EU is slightly lower than in July this year (85%). At the same time, the share of those who are undecided or would not like to vote increased to 3% and 14%, respectively.

Support for the country's entry into NATO also tends to decrease and amounts to 77% (in July it was 83%). Support for joining NATO is now at the same level as it was when the full-scale invasion began in March 2022. However, only 5% of respondents would not like to see Ukraine in the North Atlantic Alliance, 15% would not vote, and 3% were undecided.

There are no age differences in support for European integration. Women are more likely than men to demonstrate uncertainty (they are not going to vote or find it difficult to answer) both regarding joining the EU and joining NATO. Those surveyed with low incomes show the least support for unions.

In general, in each region the majority supports joining both unions, but most of all those who want to see Ukraine as part of the EU and NATO are among residents of the capital and the west of the country.

The idea of Ukraine joining NATO within only those territories controlled by the government is unacceptable for more than half of those surveyed (53%). At the same time, 40% of respondents fully or rather support this idea: relatively more often residents of the western regions and the capital are ready to take such a step; middle aged people. Meanwhile, residents of the east, center and south, as well as elders, are less supportive of this idea. Even among supporters of Ukraine's entry into NATO, only 44% support this idea, while 51% are against it.

Tags: #nato #poll #european_integration

