Ukrainian MPs convincing U.S. voters of need to support Ukraine

Ukrainian Members of Parliament are working in the United States this week and explaining to American voters in various constituencies the need for assistance to Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yehor Chernev (Servant of the People faction) has said.

"If I'm not mistaken, there are nine main states where we dispersed, and they are mostly Republican," he said on a national telethon on Wednesday.

According to Chernev, Ukrainian MPs came to the United States to meet with American voters at the invitation of senators and congressmen.

"Moderate Republicans and even moderate Democrats, when we met with them the last few times, asked: please work in the districts with our voters so that they understand why Ukraine needs help from the outside, why this is not charity, why this is investment in the United States' own security," he said.