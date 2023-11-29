Facts

19:16 29.11.2023

Ukrainian MPs convincing U.S. voters of need to support Ukraine

1 min read
Ukrainian MPs convincing U.S. voters of need to support Ukraine

Ukrainian Members of Parliament are working in the United States this week and explaining to American voters in various constituencies the need for assistance to Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yehor Chernev (Servant of the People faction) has said.

"If I'm not mistaken, there are nine main states where we dispersed, and they are mostly Republican," he said on a national telethon on Wednesday.

According to Chernev, Ukrainian MPs came to the United States to meet with American voters at the invitation of senators and congressmen.

"Moderate Republicans and even moderate Democrats, when we met with them the last few times, asked: please work in the districts with our voters so that they understand why Ukraine needs help from the outside, why this is not charity, why this is investment in the United States' own security," he said.

Tags: #us #visit #mps

MORE ABOUT

19:04 27.11.2023
Ukrainian FM to visit Brussels on Nov 28-29

Ukrainian FM to visit Brussels on Nov 28-29

20:14 24.11.2023
Latvian President arrives in Ukraine, discusses relations with Zelenskyy at level of EU institutions

Latvian President arrives in Ukraine, discusses relations with Zelenskyy at level of EU institutions

20:39 21.11.2023
Pistorius, Umerov visit air defense control center armed with one of Patriot air defense systems transferred from Germany

Pistorius, Umerov visit air defense control center armed with one of Patriot air defense systems transferred from Germany

20:53 01.11.2023
Macron arrives in Uzbekistan

Macron arrives in Uzbekistan

20:50 19.10.2023
Moldova to host joint military exercise with U.S. on Oct 25-31

Moldova to host joint military exercise with U.S. on Oct 25-31

20:15 03.10.2023
Kharkiv helping to keep our whole east strong

Kharkiv helping to keep our whole east strong

20:43 27.09.2023
Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Ireland

Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Ireland

19:57 22.09.2023
Zelenskyy-Trudeau meeting starts in Ottawa

Zelenskyy-Trudeau meeting starts in Ottawa

20:41 19.09.2023
USA sanctions three Russian companies linked to Iran's aviation industry

USA sanctions three Russian companies linked to Iran's aviation industry

12:25 16.09.2023
Second high-level meeting to support Ukrainian grain exports and global food security held in Constanta – U.S. Embassy

Second high-level meeting to support Ukrainian grain exports and global food security held in Constanta – U.S. Embassy

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy to Scholz: important to ensure unity within EU to approve Ukraine's accession negotiations, allocation of EUR 50 bln in aid

SBU carries out explosion on railway connecting Russia, China – source

Slovak carriers intend to block traffic on Ukrainian border on Dec 1 – Ukraine's Guard Service

SBU conducts searches in UOC (MP) Pochaiv Lavra under case of inciting national hatred

Zelenskyy: Deoccupation of Donbas to be more difficult than with Crimea, since this concerns mental return of people

LATEST

Zelenska included in list of 25 most influential women of the year according to Financial Times

Zelenskyy to Scholz: important to ensure unity within EU to approve Ukraine's accession negotiations, allocation of EUR 50 bln in aid

Estonian FM recommends not travelling to Russia as border could be closed temporarily

SBU carries out explosion on railway connecting Russia, China – source

Slovak carriers intend to block traffic on Ukrainian border on Dec 1 – Ukraine's Guard Service

SBU conducts searches in UOC (MP) Pochaiv Lavra under case of inciting national hatred

CHPP in southern region damaged as result of night shelling – Ukrenergo

Zelenskyy: Deoccupation of Donbas to be more difficult than with Crimea, since this concerns mental return of people

Bill on seizure of Russian assets in favor of Ukraine's restoration submitted to US Congress

In Novohrodivka, body of deceased retrieved from rubble – Donetsk authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD