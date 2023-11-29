Facts

19:08 29.11.2023

Some 299 children evacuated from dangerous communities of Kupiansk district in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

1 min read
Some 299 children were evacuated from three communities of Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, where mandatory evacuation had been announced, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"The evacuation is in fact over. We looked for the last two families with children for almost a week. Yesterday, the last girl was removed together with her parents from the dangerous district. The National Police established that one more family with two children left Kharkiv region on their own. A total of 299 children were removed together with their parents from three communities where evacuation was announced," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The families received necessary humanitarian aid, consultations, medical and psychological care at the center for evacuees in Kharkiv.

"All those who needed received free housing. A total of 493 people were settled," Synehubov said.

Tags: #kharkiv #children #evacuation

