Facts

15:42 30.09.2023

Five people injured, houses and critical infrastructure facility damaged in missile attack on Zaporizhia region

Russia inflicted two missile strikes on Zaporizhia region as a result of which five people were injured, houses and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged in Matviyivska community in Zaporizhia region, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko has said.

"Today, in the period from 10:06 to 10:20, Russian forces inflicted two missile strikes (the type of missiles is being identified) on the territory of Matviyivska territorial community. According to preliminary information, five houses and a critical infrastructure facility were damaged," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

As of 11:40, five casualties were reported.

"One person was hospitalized, the others received medical assistance and refused from hospitalization," Malashko said.

Tags: #zaporizhia_region

