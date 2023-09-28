Facts

17:12 28.09.2023

Poland not to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain, even if Ukraine withdraws its complaint from the WTO – govt rep

Poland does not intend to lift the embargo on Ukrainian agricultural products, even if Ukraine withdraws its complaint from the World Trade Organization (WTO), Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller said on radiozet.pl.

"The embargo will remain in place until we come to the conclusion that it [Ukrainian grain] will not negatively affect our agricultural market, which is unlikely to happen in the near future," Müller said.

He said that Poland is ready to negotiate with Ukraine, but "at the moment the situation is such that the embargo remains."

"Ukraine's withdrawal of the WTO complaint would be a good gesture, which would show that Ukraine wants partnership negotiations, and not procedural conversations," the representative of the Polish government said.

When asked whether Poland would accept the proposal from the Ukrainian side, Müller said that it was "unacceptable" for Warsaw.

"In fact, Ukraine wants these goods to be imported under licenses, but without defining clear limits. This could again destabilize our market," he said.

Tags: #poland #embargo #agricultural_products

