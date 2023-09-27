Shmyhal, EBRD President discuss joint energy initiatives

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has discussed with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso the implementation of joint initiatives in the energy sphere.

"The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is one of Ukraine's most important partners… The EBRD undertook an obligation to invest in our country EUR 3 billion during two years. The Bank's support allows us to ensure stable operation of the critical infrastructure and the private sector," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel following the meeting on Wednesday.

The parties also discussed the implementation of joint initiatives, including in the energy sphere. The Ukrainian prime minister said that the EBRD is preparing new projects with NPC Ukrenergo and NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy.

"I also presented the other promising directions for investment: humanitarian demining market, military industry, machine building, support for small- and medium-sized businesses, development of veterans' entrepreneurship. We count on the EBRD's active participation in the restoration of Ukraine," Shmyhal said.