Facts

15:40 27.09.2023

Shmyhal, EBRD President discuss joint energy initiatives

1 min read
Shmyhal, EBRD President discuss joint energy initiatives

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has discussed with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso the implementation of joint initiatives in the energy sphere.

"The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is one of Ukraine's most important partners… The EBRD undertook an obligation to invest in our country EUR 3 billion during two years. The Bank's support allows us to ensure stable operation of the critical infrastructure and the private sector," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel following the meeting on Wednesday.

The parties also discussed the implementation of joint initiatives, including in the energy sphere. The Ukrainian prime minister said that the EBRD is preparing new projects with NPC Ukrenergo and NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy.

"I also presented the other promising directions for investment: humanitarian demining market, military industry, machine building, support for small- and medium-sized businesses, development of veterans' entrepreneurship. We count on the EBRD's active participation in the restoration of Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #ebrd #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

18:58 26.09.2023
Shmyhal about grain crisis: We always ready to engage in constructive dialogue, but not political games

Shmyhal about grain crisis: We always ready to engage in constructive dialogue, but not political games

14:44 25.09.2023
Shmyhal, Pritzker discuss Ukraine's needs for rapid recovery

Shmyhal, Pritzker discuss Ukraine's needs for rapid recovery

17:25 22.09.2023
Ukraine to launch market for humanitarian demining services through ProZorro – Shmyhal

Ukraine to launch market for humanitarian demining services through ProZorro – Shmyhal

15:45 19.09.2023
Ukraine to ban certain imports from Poland, Hungary unless they lift agrifood import restrictions – PM Shmyhal

Ukraine to ban certain imports from Poland, Hungary unless they lift agrifood import restrictions – PM Shmyhal

12:19 15.09.2023
Govt approves draft state budget for 2024 - Shmyhal

Govt approves draft state budget for 2024 - Shmyhal

15:09 12.09.2023
Ukraine to apply to WTO arbitration to get compensation for violation of GATT norms if Poland blocks export of Ukrainian grain

Ukraine to apply to WTO arbitration to get compensation for violation of GATT norms if Poland blocks export of Ukrainian grain

17:06 05.09.2023
Govt to approve draft state budget 2024 by Sept 15 – PM

Govt to approve draft state budget 2024 by Sept 15 – PM

18:18 31.08.2023
Shmyhal, Dombrovskis discuss export of Ukrainian agricultural products

Shmyhal, Dombrovskis discuss export of Ukrainian agricultural products

14:33 30.08.2023
Shmyhal thanks head of EU Delegation Maasikas for efforts towards European integration of Ukraine

Shmyhal thanks head of EU Delegation Maasikas for efforts towards European integration of Ukraine

17:22 25.08.2023
Shmyhal, Turkish FM discuss intensification of trade, economic cooperation and restoration of Ukraine

Shmyhal, Turkish FM discuss intensification of trade, economic cooperation and restoration of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces AFU advancement in Donetsk direction

Halibarenko: NATO not discussing Ukraine's membership in exchange for surrender of territories

Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine at first meeting in person discuss financing in 2024, Ukraine Plan

Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

SBU drone drops explosive on power substation in Kursk region – source

LATEST

Ukraine to celebrate Day of Defenders on Oct 1, honor memory of victims with minute of silence

Lithuanian Navy hands over sets of radar equipment to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces AFU advancement in Donetsk direction

Elements of new 25th Russian Army stretched along entire front line, so likelihood of new offensive by Russian troops reduced – British intelligence

Some 50 of 100 ships blocked after full-scale invasion leave Ukrainian ports – monitoring group

Halibarenko: Work plan of Ukraine-NATO Council to be approved by end of 2023

Halibarenko: NATO not discussing Ukraine's membership in exchange for surrender of territories

Halibarenko: Conditions for Ukraine's membership in NATO – consensus of allies, reforms, end of war

Halibarenko: Annual National Programme for Ukraine to achieve NATO criteria to be adapted, adopted by end of 2023

Norway to allocate about $92 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine before winter

AD
AD
AD
AD